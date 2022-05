UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) - In the aftermath of the elementary school massacre in Uvalde, Texas, schools across the U.S. are bringing in additional security staff and restricting visitors as they deal with a new rash of copycat threats.For some families and educators it all has added to uneasiness in the wake of the deadliest school shooting since the 2012 attack at Sandy Hook Elementary School.In El Paso, where a gunman killed 23 people in a racist 2019 attack that targeted Hispanics at a Walmart, schools are on edge. The El Paso Independent School District has already encountered some reported threats...

UVALDE, TX ・ 45 MINUTES AGO