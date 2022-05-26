ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Voices: The windfall tax won’t cover the high energy bills coming our way

By Sunny Hundal
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WK578_0fqtfe1m00

The chancellor Rishi Sunak today announced that he will bow to pressure, mostly from the Labour party, and offer households an energy bills rebate through a windfall tax . It is a bit like going to A&E and being told you’ll finally get a sticking plaster for your gushing wound. It won’t nearly be enough.

Sunak has said that, firstly, the “energy bills rebate” offered earlier this year will now become a grant. This was the £200 discount that households would get on their energy bills that would later be added to household bills over 5 years. That will now no longer need to be repaid. In fact the grant will be doubled to £400 in total.

That is the total sum of support for most households.

In addition, households on means-tested benefits will get a £650 payment, made in two lump sums – one in July and one in the autumn. Pensioners will get one-off payment of £300, and disabled people will get a £150 lump sum payment.

This will definitely help, but here’s the problem. Yesterday, while most attention was on the Sue Gray report, the energy regulator Ofgem announced that bills would have to go up even further : by £800 a year. Hence the gushing wound.

The energy price cap – i.e. the maximum that energy companies are allowed to, and usually do, charge – went up in February from £1,277 to £1,971 per year. Yesterday we were told that the price cap will surge again , from £1,971 to £2,800 a year in October. In other words it will double in less than six months.

Cost of living: how to get help

The cost of living crisis has touched every corner of the UK, pushing families to the brink with rising food and fuel prices.

  • The Independent has asked experts to explain small ways you can stretch your money, including managing debt and obtaining items for free.
  • If you need to access a food bank, find your local council’s website using gov.uk and then use the local authority’s site to locate your nearest centre.
  • The Trussell Trust , which runs many foodbanks, has a similar tool.
  • Citizens Advice provides free help to people in need. The organisation can help you find grants or benefits, or advise on rent, debt and budgeting.
  • If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offers support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org , or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

So while £400 will help towards the £1,523 rise in bills, it will merely stem a bit of the bleeding.

And this isn’t even the last we have seen of price rises. The price of oil and gas is expected to rise even further as China slowly comes out of Covid lockdown s (which will raise demand again), and the war in Ukraine carries on. Putin has gained immensely by dragging on the war as the sky-high prices for oil, gas and other commodities (such as wheat) continue bringing him a huge windfall.

The British government has an opportunity to bring down energy prices – so why does it refuse to take them?

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

Its much vaunted “energy strategy” , launched a few weeks ago, mostly involved investing further into oil and gas from the North Sea. Nuclear power stations – the other main focus of the strategy – take decades to build. While more oil and gas sounds good for household bills in theory, it won’t do anything to reduce them. All the oil and gas pumped out of the North Sea is handled by internationally owned companies and goes into the global market. And the quantities involved won’t be enough to reduce prices. Government ministers have admitted as much .

The only way Britain can permanently drive down the cost of electricity is through energy security: i.e. investing into locally produced renewable energy. Solar and wind power costs far less than oil and gas, and can be built much faster than new nuclear power stations or oil fields.

But the Tory government seems to be ideologically opposed to clean energy – it continues to block wind farms being built on land and permits for solar farms are like gold dust. It appears to be intentionally holding back private investment into clean energy.

So while the windfall tax and the energy bills grant are welcome, they are a drop in the ocean. British households need far more help than they are getting.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Summer electric bill shocker coming

Summer is right around the corner, which means jamming up those air conditioning units. However, with the cost of energy rising, cooling down the house in the midst of the sweltering summer heat is going to cost more than usual. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that on average...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Government ‘planning windfall tax on energy companies to ease cost-of-living crisis’

The Treasury is understood to be finalising plans for a new windfall tax on energy firms that would be used to help those who are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis.Boris Johnson is reportedly poised to announce a multibillion-pound package of measures to alleviate some of the pressures facing households across the country, who are being hit with the soaring cost of energy and food.The move has previously been suggested by Labour and some senior Tories, but has until now been resisted by ministers. The Times said measures which could be introduced include increases in the warm homes discount, winter...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Energy price cap hike to £2,800 will plunge households into a ‘deep crisis’

The energy price cap is expected to increase by a further £830 to £2,800 in October, the head of Ofgem said as a charity warned the hike will plunge households into a “deep, deep crisis”.Ofgem chief executive Jonathan Brearley told MPs the regulator is expecting an energy price cap in October “in the region of £2,800” as the market copes with “once-in-a-generation” price changes “not seen since the oil crisis of the 1970s”.Energy prices pushed the consumer prices index (CPI) to 9% in April, and Mr Brearley’s remarks immediately led to calls for the Government to do more to help...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy#Energy Security#Green Energy#British Energy#Energy Market#Uk#The Labour Party#A E#Ofgem
Boston

Here’s why gas prices keep getting higher and higher — and when they may come down

Everything from the war in Ukraine to the politics behind oil prices could be to blame for high pump price tags. If you’ve filled up your tank in recent weeks, it’s possible you winced at the total bill. That’s because gas prices are through the roof — both regular unleaded and diesel fuels are at the highest-ever recorded average price in Massachusetts, according to AAA.
TRAFFIC
Kiplinger

Will Gas Prices Ever Go Down?

As it becomes increasingly painful to fill up your gas tank, you might well be wondering: Will gas prices go down at some point?. Fuel prices feel like they've been on a never-ending ride higher of late. A year ago, the national average price of regular unleaded was $2.96 per gallon, according to travel website AAA. A month ago, it was $4.12. Today, it's $4.33. And it's probably heading higher still this spring.
TRAFFIC
FOXBusiness

Oil billionaire says Biden’s 'failed policies on energy are not working'

Continental Resources Chairman and founder Harold Hamm detailed on Monday what he believes is behind the record prices Americans are facing at the pump, arguing that the Biden administration’s "failed policies on energy are not working." Speaking on "Mornings with Maria" he went on to argue that the administration...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
China
TheStreet

Six Ways to Curb Electric Bills This Summer

No doubt about it, providing energy to a home these days is a pricy proposition. With the cost of living on the rise due to inflation, supply chain issues, and higher interest rates, the price of household energy is on the rise, too. “The cost-of-living crisis and increased price cap...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

How do I get the £400 energy grant and the £650 one-off payment?

The chancellor, Rishi Sunak, has announced support to help people deal with soaring energy bills this winter - and it will be paid in different ways. The measures are a mix of broad help and specific payments to those on lower incomes. How will the £400 discount be paid out?...
INCOME TAX
Reuters

Factbox: Europe's efforts to shield households from soaring energy costs

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - Britain on Thursday announced a 15 billion pound ($18.9 billion) package of support for households struggling to meet soaring energy bills. read more. Below outlines some of the policies Britain and European member states have announced to help shield consumers (in alphabetical order):. BRITAIN. Britain...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

More people thinking about insulation as energy bills soar, says ONS

The energy crisis has increased the number of people who are thinking about upgrading their homes to ensure that less heat leaks out, new data show.The Office for National Statistics found that 26% of adults in the UK are considering changes to their homes’ energy efficiency, up from 19% last autumn when it asked the question.Energy bills soared by 54% for the average household on a standard variable energy tariff at the beginning of April when the price cap on bills was changed.In October bills are expected to go up more than £800 again to around £2,800, considerably more than...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

The Independent

669K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy