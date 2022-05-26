ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Memorial Day Weekend Weather: Severe Storms Expected Friday in DC Area

By Storm Team4
NBC Washington
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet ready for a stormy start to Memorial Day weekend in the Washington, D.C., area. Severe storms are possible just as many people would hit the road for their long weekend escape — but we'll have beach weather by Sunday. Thunderstorms with dangerous wind gusts, hail and blinding...

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Tornado Watch Canceled For State, Severe Thunderstorm Warning Over

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Friday has been an Alert Day for the books. A wave of Tornado Warnings were issued throughout the day for parts of Maryland, but those warnings have since been canceled. A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for Anne Arundel, Calvert County, and Prince George’s County until 9:30 p.m., according to the Maryland Department of Emergency Management. MDEM ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Anne Arundel, Calvert, and Prince Georges County in MD until 9:30pm. #mdwx — Maryland Department of Emergency Management (MDEM) (@MDMEMA) May 28, 2022 Kent County, Queen Anne’s County, and a portion of Talbot County were under a severe...
mocoshow.com

Several Families in Olney Displaced After Friday’s Storm

Friday’s Thunderstorms, which also brought Tornado Warninga for several parts of the county, caused damages to a handful of homes on Tanterra Way in Olney when all was said and done on Friday afternoon, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services PIO Pete Piringer. Piringer showed the damage...
OLNEY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Montgomery County Under a Tornado Watch Friday

Montgomery County and surrounding areas are under a tornado watch until 2 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service advises residents to be alert for rapidly changing weather conditions and to take shelter if a warning is issued. The NWS issues a watch when weather conditions may produce a severe, life-threatening...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
City
Washington, DC
alxnow.com

JUST IN: Severe thunderstorm warning and flood watch issued for Alexandria

BULLETIN – IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED. National Weather Service Baltimore MD/Washington DC. The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a. * At 1146 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lansdowne to near Chantilly to near Lake Ridge, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD…60...
ALEXANDRIA, VA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Montgomery, Prince Georges by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-27 11:47:00 EDT Expires: 2022-05-27 12:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for District of Columbia...central Maryland...and northern Virginia. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM EDT for District of Columbia...central Maryland...and northern Virginia. Target Area: Montgomery; Prince Georges The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for The District of Columbia Montgomery County in central Maryland Northwestern Prince Georges County in central Maryland Southeastern Loudoun County in northern Virginia The City of Fairfax in northern Virginia Arlington County in northern Virginia The City of Falls Church in northern Virginia Fairfax County in northern Virginia The City of Alexandria in northern Virginia * Until 1230 PM EDT. * At 1146 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Lansdowne to near Chantilly to near Lake Ridge, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Arlington, Alexandria, Germantown, Centreville, Rockville, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Reston, Annandale, Clinton, Olney, Springfield, College Park, South Riding, Fort Washington, Herndon, Greenbelt, Fairfax, Langley Park and Beltsville. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WRIC TV

WATCH LIVE: Tornado Warning for Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Tornado warning has been issued for portions of Cumberland and Goochland counties. A severe thunderstorm is currently moving into the Central Virginia region, and authorities are warning residents in the area to move to a safe location and take cover. Watch full coverage from...
GOOCHLAND, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Severe Weather#Long Weekend
NBC Washington

Outdoor Pools and Water Parks Open in DC, Maryland, Virginia

Memorial Day weekend means pools, splash parks and water parks are reopening throughout the Washington, D.C., area. Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser jumped into the Upshur Pool on Saturday to celebrate the start of swimming season. Here's your 2022 guide to outdoor pools and public water parks in D.C., Maryland...
MARYLAND STATE
Source of the Spring

County, Takoma Park Announce Holiday Closings, Changes

The county and Takoma Park announced closings and other changes for the Memorial Day holiday May 30. County offices and libraries as well as state offices and courts will be closed. The Planning Department offices along withstate Motor Vehicle Administration offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program stations also will close.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WLBT

Tornado Warnings canceled in several Mississippi counties

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The National Weather Service in Jackson issued a Tornado Warning for Attala, Leake, Neshoba and Winston Counties Wednesday. The warnings have since been canceled. WLBT is working to find out if any damages have been reported. Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to...
WJTV 12

Mississippians encouraged to pack “go bag” ahead of hurricane season

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season will begin on June 1. Mississippi Commissioner of Insurance Mike Chaney is encouraging neighbors to pack a “go bag” before the season begins. The “go bag” should include the following items: Important documents: Insurance cards, Social Security cards, etc. Keep copies of these documents in a […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDVM 25

Del. Lopez on living through a school shooting (Part 1)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — On Capitol Review with Tasmin Mahfuz, Maryland Delegate Lesley Lopez recounts her personal experience of surviving a school shooting, her reaction to the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School and her advice for parents on talking to children about school shootings. Watch the full conversation in the video above.
WASHINGTON, DC
theriver953.com

USGS records an earthquake in Virginia

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded a 2.3 magnitude earthquake Mon. May 23 at 8:15 a.m.. The quake struck in Fluvanna County with the nearest populated area of Columbia a little over a mile and a half away from the epicenter. Columbia is approximately 25 miles from Charlottesville. The...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy