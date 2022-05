In Porter County Wednesday, just east of the Lake County line, Opportunity Enterprises (OE) broke ground on a new respite center in the Lake Eliza area near Valparaiso. Indiana Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch, who chairs the state’s Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities Task Force, was among those who attended yesterday’s event. The center will provide respite care, temporary relief for families and caregivers. Opportunity Enterprises currently has two residential Respite homes, one each in Lake and Porter County. “The truth is OE has outgrown our current Respite spaces, yet the need for such services continues to grow and the waiting list for respite is long,” said Opportunity Enterprises President/CEO Neil Samahon. For more information on the new Lakeside Respite Center, call 219-464-9621 or visit oppent.org/buildingopportunities .

PORTER COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO