North Philadelphia Crash Leaves Young Girl Dead; Sister, Mother Injured

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A deadly crash involving a family in North Philadelphia has left one of two sisters dead. Police say the mother behind the wheel lost control and crashed into a parked water ice truck.

Two very different outcomes for those two young girls.

According to police, the 7-year-old is in stable condition after suffering some bumps and bruises.

Sadly, her 9-year-old sister was not so lucky. She suffered more severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital just before midnight.

Video from a bystander after the crash shows first responders working to get one of those young girls out of the vehicle.

We’re not sure which of the two girls it is, but you can also hear a concern among the crowd as she is pulled out of the crashed car.

Heavy damage was done to the red Honda Accord after crashing into the back of a parked minibus.

The crash happened at the intersection of Germantown and Erie Avenues.

Officers found three females inside that crashed car.

The 33-year-old woman behind the wheel was taken to Temple Hospital in stable condition with some facial injuries and a possible broken leg.

Police say the two young girls in the car with her were her daughters. Both were taken here to St. Christopher, where the 7-year-old is listed in stable condition and the 9-year-old died around 11:50 p.m. on Wednesday.

Investigators have been at the scene overnight trying to determine what caused the driver to lose control of the car before crashing, but they suspect speed may have been a factor.

“There’s no evidence of impairment at this time, but from the damage, the front end damage to the 2017 Honda driven by the 33-year-old woman, and the fact that this minibus was pushed several feet after being struck, we believe that Honda may have been traveling at a high rate of speed,” Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Police have not yet determined an official cause of the crash.

Police tell Eyewitness News that someone saw the whole thing, but they’ve been unable to track down that eyewitness so far.

There were also several surveillance cameras in the area, and they’re hoping that will help them determine what caused this crash.