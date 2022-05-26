ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mets' Francisco Lindor: Goes yard again

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

Lindor went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double Wednesday against the Giants. Lindor...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

CBS Sports

Nationals' Evan Lee: Set for MLB debut Wednesday

The Nationals are planning to call up Lee from Double-A Harrisburg to start Wednesday's game against the Mets in New York, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports. Lee will step into the opening in the Washington rotation that was created when Aaron Sanchez was designated for assignment Saturday. The 24-year-old lefty will bypass the Triple-A level entirely as he makes his way to the majors, with Lee's status as a 40-man roster player likely heavily factoring into the equation in him getting the starting nod over Jackson Tetreault, who has had an impressive May while pitching out of the rotation at Triple-A Rochester. Lee, meanwhile, has compiled a 3.60 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:15 K:BB across 30 innings at Harrisburg. He may be in line for just one start with the big club, as the Nationals could get Stephen Strasburg (thoracic outlet syndrome) back from the 10-day injured list by the time Washington next requires a fifth starter.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mets' Drew Smith: X-rays negative

Smith was diagnosed with a dislocated right pinky finger after exiting Sunday's game against the Phillies, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. Smith attempted to barehand a comebacker in the top of the seventh inning Sunday, and he immediately exited the game with a trainer. The right-hander's X-rays didn't reveal a fracture, and he's considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's series opener against the Nationals.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Tylor Megill: Throws live batting practice

Megill (biceps) threw live batting practice at Citi Field on Tuesday, SportsNet New York reports. Megill has been out for just over two weeks with right biceps tendinitis, but he wasn't shut down for long and has been making steady progress. A minor-league rehab start or two looks like his next step assuming he feels fine following Tuesday's session.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Tossed from Tuesday's contest

Rodriguez was ejected from Tuesday's game against the Orioles for arguing balls and strikes, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The 21-year-old struck out looking during the eighth inning and drew a line in the dirt where he thought the pitch came across, which unsurprisingly got him ejected by the home plate umpire. Rodriguez went 1-for-5 with an RBI prior to exiting the game.
SEATTLE, WA
City
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Homer, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Adonis Medina: Back in minors

The Mets optioned Medina to Triple-A Syracuse on May 22. Medina's latest stint with the Mets lasted just one day, as he was sent back to Syracuse after serving as the big club's 27th man for its May 21 doubleheader with the Rockies. He appeared in the second game of the twin bill that day, working 1.1 innings of relief while serving up five runs on six hits.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets send struggling Dominic Smith to Triple-A following slow start to season

The New York Mets demoted first baseman/outfielder Dominic Smith on Tuesday, replacing him on the active roster with reliever Adonis Medina. Smith, who will celebrate his 27th birthday on June 15, has faltered since receiving downballot Most Valuable Player Award consideration for his strong play during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He's hit .235/.301/.346 (79 OPS+) with 11 home runs and more than three times as many strikeouts than walks in his last 594 plate appearances. Those marks include his poor performance to date this season, as he's posted a 59 OPS+ in 39 games.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Mets' Jeff McNeil: Dealing with 'wear and tear'

Mets manager Buck Showalter said McNeil is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies due to "wear and tear" with his legs, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports. The skipper characterized McNeil's absence from the starting nine as "preventative," so the 30-year-old may still be available off the bench Sunday. Luis Guillorme will pick up the start at second base in place of McNeil and will handle leadoff duties with normal table setter Brandon Nimmo (wrist) also getting Sunday off.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Person
Francisco Lindor
Person
Homer
CBS Sports

Mets' David Peterson: Can't find plate in no-decision

Peterson didn't factor into the decision in Monday's 13-5 win over the Nationals, giving up four runs on six hits and four walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out one. Despite massive run support, Peterson wasn't efficient enough to quality for a win, getting the hook after tossing only 44 of 88 pitches for strikes and loading the bases with two outs in the fifth inning. Injuries to the likes of Max Scherzer (oblique) and Tylor Megill (biceps) should keep the southpaw in the Mets' rotation for now, but Peterson's 5.17 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 13:8 K:BB through three starts and 15.2 innings in May don't make him a priority waiver add.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Phillies' Corey Knebel: Tagged with loss, blown save

Knebel (1-4) took the loss and blown save during Sunday's 5-4 defeat at the hands of the Mets, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and one walk with two strikeouts in 1.1 innings. After Philadelphia took the lead in the eighth inning, Knebel served up a game-tying Nick...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Marlins' Sandy Alcantara: Fans 14 in fifth win

Alcantara (5-1) picked up the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over Atlanta, allowing one run on four hits over eight innings. He struck out 14 without walking a batter. It was another dominant performance from the right-hander, who tied his career high with the 14 whiffs. Alcantara fired 73 of 108 pitches for strikes as he reeled off his fourth straight quality start and seventh of the season. The hot streak has left him with a dazzling 2.00 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 63:22 K:BB through an MLB-leading 67.2 innings.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Nick Ahmed: Executes light activity

Ahmed (undisclosed) resumed light baseball activity May 27, Jack Sommers of MLB.com reports. Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Ahmed is still dealing with fatigue, while the shortstop said he's "responded OK from" taking batting practice, fielding light groundballs and playing catch. "It hit me quick and hard," Ahmed said of the virus. "I've been trying to recover since. I'm still not back to normal yet, unfortunately." Geraldo Perdomo is the primary starter at shortstop while Ahmed works his way back.
PHOENIX, AZ
#Mets#Giants
CBS Sports

Marlins' Joe Dunand: Loses 40-man roster spot

The Marlins designated Dunand for assignment Sunday, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. With the Marlins needing to open up a 40-man roster spot to facilitate Avisail Garcia's return from the COVID-19-related injured list, Dunand ended up being the casualty. Assuming he goes unclaimed off waivers, Dunand will likely stay in the organization and stick with Triple-A Jacksonville. Dunand was recently optioned to the affiliate after he went 3-for-10 with a solo home run and a double during a three-game stint with the big club earlier in May.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Reds' Tyler Naquin: Suffers quad strain

Naquin was removed from Tuesday's game against the Red Sox with a strained left quadriceps, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Naquin went 0-for-2 before being replaced in the outfield for the bottom of the fourth inning. The severity of the injury remains unclear, and the 31-year-old should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Marlins' Cody Poteet: Shut down with elbow injury

The Marlins placed Poteet on the 15-day injured list Sunday with a right elbow muscle injury, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports. Poteet entered the rotation May 21 as a replacement for the injured Jesus Luzardo (forearm), but he made just two starts before succumbing to an injury of his own. Miami has yet to name a replacement in the rotation for Poteet, but Edward Cabrera would be available on four days' rest to come up from Triple-A Jacksonville and slot in as the Marlins' new No. 5 starter.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Phillies' Jean Segura: Exits with apparent injury

Segura was removed from Tuesday's game against the Giants with an apparent right hand injury, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports. The 31-year-old was struck on the right hand by a pitch while attempting to bunt during the seventh inning and was unable to finish his at-bat. Bryson Stott finished the plate appearance and took over at shortstop, shifting Johan Camargo to second base. It's unclear if Segura will require a trip to the injured list.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Royals' Carlos Santana: Heads to bench Tuesday

Santana is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Guardians, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports. With the Royals giving Whit Merrifield a day out of the field and having him serve as the team's designated hitter, Santana will retreat to the bench while Hunter Dozier covers first base. Santana's move to the bench comes after he went 1-for-18 with three walks against five strikeouts in the Royals' last five games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Collin Snider: Gives up homer in loss

Snider (3-2) took the loss Monday versus the Guardians. He allowed three runs on two hits and a walk in one-third of an inning. The Royals rallied to tie the game in the top of the eighth inning, but Snider gave it all back on an Andres Gimenez three-run homer in the bottom of the frame. In 10 innings in May, Snider has allowed 10 runs on 14 hits and five walks. He has a 6.38 ERA, 1.58 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB with six holds and a blown save in 18.1 innings overall as a middle-relief option.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Phillies' Bryson Stott: Retreats to reserve role

Stott is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mets. The Phillies handed Stott three consecutive starts from Wednesday through Friday, but the rookie went 0-for-9 over those contest to squander any hope he had of wresting the shortstop job from Johan Camargo while Didi Gregorius (knee) is on the shelf. Now slashing a lowly .114/.173/.129 through his first 75 plate appearances in the majors, Stott finds himself on the bench for the second game in a row.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Giants' Thairo Estrada: Sitting Monday

Estrada will sit Monday against the Phillies, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports. Estrada finds himself on the bench for the third time in four games despite the fact that he owns a .417/.488/.556 slash line over his last 11 games. Donovan Walton will again get the nod at second base.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

