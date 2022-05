June 16th, 2022 is the date for the City of Bozeman's new outdoor watering restrictions, and these adjustments are now considered permanent. So when can you water your lawn?. If you use City of Bozeman water for your irrigation needs, these rules apply to you. The days and times at which you can water lawns, etc. are changing, but the GOOD NEWS is that the restrictions are very easy to follow. (Don't worry, you can water your flowers and food gardens. See more details below.)

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 5 DAYS AGO