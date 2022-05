It’s been 25 years since the tragic murder of famed rapper Notorious B.I.G., who was shot to death in an SUV after leaving a party in Los Angeles, Calif., on March 7, 1997. At the time of his death, the late rapper, whose real name was Christopher Wallace, had just welcomed a son, C.J. Wallace, into the world with singer Faith Evans, 48. On Friday, May 20, Notorious B.I.G.’s son — along with Faith and a slew of other rappers who knew and loved the rap legend — got together to celebrate, what would have been, B.I.G.’s 50th birthday. HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY to his C.J., 25, about his father’s legacy and what he would get him for a birthday present if he were still alive.

