The organ definitely will be a thing of the past when Robert Toale & Sons hosts an open house for its new 7,000-square-foot Celebration of Life Center in Lakewood Ranch. Those heavy, deep — and somewhat depressing — tones will give way to the rock and blues of the popular regional band, Kettle of Fish. Those who visit will be treated to craft beer, spirits and barbecue. The party is on.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO