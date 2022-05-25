ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Jonathan Heasley walks six across five innings in loss Tuesday

fantasypros.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJonathan Heasley pitched five innings, allowing three runs on four hits and six walks while striking out five in Kansas City's 8-6 loss in Arizona on Tuesday....

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
numberfire.com

Gavin Lux not in Dodgers' Friday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Gavin Lux is sitting Friday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Lux is being replaced at second base by Hanser Alberto versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner. In 144 plate appearances this season, Lux has a .262 batting average with a .681 OPS, 1 home...
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

Matt Carpenter scores twice in Yankees debut Thursday

Matt Carpenter scored two runs in his first game as a New York Yankee, crossing home plate both times he reached base Thursday despite not recording a hit. Carpenter signed a major league deal with the Yankees Thursday afternoon after being granted the release from his minor league contract with the Texas Rangers he requested last week. Carpenter started as DH and batted 8th and could see more immediate at-bats with the recent injury/illness rash in the Yankee clubhouse. Worth a speculative add with you have the roster spot.
MLB
numberfire.com

Cardinals' Andrew Knizner idle Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Andrew Knizner is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers. Knizner started the past three games while Yadier Molina was on the bereavement list. Molina is back behind the plate on Thursday and batting sixth. Molina...
MILWAUKEE, WI
fantasypros.com

Jeremy McNichols signs with Falcons

The Atlanta Falcons announced on Thursday that veteran RB Jeremy McNichols has signed with the team. (Atlanta Falcons) McNichols, who most recently played for the Tennessee Titans, is joining his 5th team while entering his 6th NFL season. McNichols has ties to current Falcons HC Arthur Smith who was the Titans offensive coordinator in 2020 while McNichols was a member of that team. McNichols was a 5th-round pick out of Boise State in 2017 and he has been an effective receiving option out of the backfield during his NFL career. McNichols will join a crowded RB room in Atlanta that currently rosters veterans Cordarralle Patterson, Damien Williams, Qadree Ollison, and rookie Tyler Allgeier. It’s unclear how the team's RB rotation might work during the regular season, so this will be a backfield to monitor during training camp, but McNichols isn’t likely to be anything more than a change of pace back or part of a committee at best.
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Cleveland, MO
State
Arizona State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Yardbarker

Pirates vs. Padres Prediction and Odds for Friday, May 27 (San Diego Set up for Success with Manaea on Mound)

Pirates: +1.5 (-130) Total: 7 (Over -115/Under -105) Manaea may have an ERA north of 4.00, but he is set up for success both Friday night and long term. The Padres starter has a FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching) of 3.73. He has seen an uptick in his strikeout rate, punching out more than 10 batters per 9 innings and has a WHIP (Walks, Hits per Inning Pitched) 1.122.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Warrior seems to regret leaving to sign with Lakers

One former Golden State Warriors player may be inquiring about the return policy on his free agent contract. Los Angeles Lakers swingman Kent Bazemore, who played for the Warriors last season, posted an interesting tweet Friday after Golden State clinched an NBA Finals berth the night before. “Congrats to my...
NBA
numberfire.com

Yadier Molina (bereavement) active, starting Thursday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (bereavement) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against left-hander Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers. Molina spent the past three games on the bereavement list. He is replacing Andrew Knizner at catcher on Thursday and hitting sixth. Molina is averaging 6.2...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
fantasypros.com

Nick Castellanos scores, drives in a run on Friday against Mets

Castellanos came into the game slashing just .202/.253/.337 in May, so it was good to see him string together two hits. His quality of contact remains down from prior years, though both his xBA and xSLG are far greater than his actual numbers. Castelllanos has been a disappointment this year, without question, but without an obvious reason as to why, fantasy managers have little choice but to hold tight and wait for his turnaround. Absent an injury, it's likely to come at some point soon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Era
numberfire.com

Reds starting Mike Moustakas at first base on Friday evening

Cincinnati Reds infielder Mike Moustakas is batting sixth in Friday's contest against the San Francisco Giants. Moustakas will take over at first base after Joey Votto was left on the bench against left-hander Carlos Rodon. numberFire's models project Moustakas to score 7.7 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Polanco, Correa homer to help Twins even series with Royals

Polanco started the night on a good note, smacking a two-run homer in the first inning. Polanco's bomb into the right-field overhang jump-started a four-run inning against Royals starter Mitch Keller but Kansas City was able to answer thanks to a shaky night from Bailey Ober. After the Royals scored...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Cincinnati's Joey Voto receives Friday off

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto is not starting in Friday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Votto will rest at home after the Reds picked Mike Moustakas as Friday's starting first baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 61 batted balls this season, Votto has accounted for a 8.2% barrel rate...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Cole Irvin takes the no-decision in A's loss Friday

Oakland Athletics SP Cole Irvin pitched 6 1/3 innings on Friday, striking out four, and allowing six hits for two earned runs in the A's 8-5 loss to the Rangers. Irvin was efficient in his start on Friday as he struck out four batters allowing only two runs to score in over six innings pitched. The A's starting pitcher has an ERA of 3.15 and a record of 2-2 on the season which keeps him outside of the realm of value for managers in fantasy.
MLB
numberfire.com

Daulton Varsho scratched Saturday for Arizona; Pavin Smith back in

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Daulton Varsho is no longer in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Varsho was originally slated to serve as the designated hitter and hit leadoff versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. In 178 plate appearances this season, Varsho has a .266 batting...
PHOENIX, AZ
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Pitching Streamers: Week 8 (2022)

June is upon us, which means it’s Memorial Day. It’s time to remember those who died while serving in the armed forces. One way we do this in my family is by turning on a ball game because Major League Baseball, as the National Pastime, always salutes this significant occasion with the kind of pageantry that is important for honoring those who sacrificed their lives. And it gives us a moment to appreciate what we have.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Nolan Gorman collects four hits, drives in four runs in Saturday's win

Cardinals 2B Nolan Gorman went 4-for-4 Saturday, singling twice, doubling, homering, scoring three runs, and driving in four runs in the Cardinals' 8-3 win over the Brewers. Gorman has been on a tear at the plate since being called up by the Cardinals, hitting .364 with one home run, six runs scored, and five runs batted in over his last seven games. The 22-year-old will look to continue his good fortune and cement his spot in the Cardinals' lineup for the foreseeable future.
MLB
fantasypros.com

Aaron Civale placed on the injured list

The Cleveland Guardians placed pitcher Aaron Civale on the 15-day IL Wednesday night with a sore left glute. He was injured in Friday’s game while attempting to make a play at first base. (Joe Noga on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Civale has had a rough start to the season, posting...
CLEVELAND, OH
fantasypros.com

Tyler Herro (groin) questionable for Game 6 Friday

Heat G Tyler Herro is questionable for Friday’s Game 6 against Boston according to the South Florida Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman. (It’s Winderman on Twitter) Tyler Herro missed both Games 4 and 5 nursing a strained left groin he suffered in Game 3. With Miami facing elimination in Game 6, the Heat are hoping to get the reigning Sixth Man of the Year back but it is nowhere a certainty as his injury usually takes three weeks minimum to heal under normal circumstances. The Heat averaged just 81 points per game in the two games Herro has missed this series.
TAMPA, FL
fantasypros.com

Zion Williamson (foot) fully cleared for return to play

According to Pelicans reporter Andrew Lopez, F Zion Williamson (foot) has been medically cleared to return to play. (Andrew Lopez) After suffering a broken bone in the fifth metatarsal of his foot, Williamson missed the entirety of the 2022 basketball season for the Pelicans. Despite a playoff push and on-court drills and workouts, the Pelicans choose not to have their former first-overall selection play. On Thursday, the team and medical staff showed imaging pertaining to Williamson's foot that gave him a clean bill of health and later announced that he has been medically cleared for a return to play in 2022-2023. With injury concerns remaining a large part of the mystery around Williamson, managers can breathe a sigh of relief as there were thoughts around the league that this could be a potential career-defining injury.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fantasypros.com

Scott Barlow fires two scoreless innings to nail down fifth save Thursday

Scott Barlow pitched two innings, allowing no runs on two hits while striking out two in Kansas City's 3-2 win against the Twins on Thursday. Scott Barlow picked up his fifth save of the season on Thursday, this one of the two-inning variety. Barlow continues to hold down the primary closer role in Kansas City and now has five saves to Josh Staumont's three. Barlow is carrying a 1.71 ERA and has whiffed 19 batters in 21 innings across 18 appearances this season. Barlow biggest negative is the Royals only have 15 wins in 43 games so save opportunities can be hard to come by but he is still the best fantasy option in the KC bullpen.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy