ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warwick, NY

Songs and stories on Annabelle’s path

warwickadvertiser.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARWICK, NY – Warwick Valley High School senior Annabelle Wadeson has been a member of the Meistersingers for three years, continuing a family tradition that started with her mother and includes both of Annabelle’s aunts and her older sister. Annabelle, who was selected to the Area All-State...

www.warwickadvertiser.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Warwick, NY
Entertainment
City
Warwick, NY
101.5 WPDH

The Dice Man Cometh…A Month Sooner to Poughkeepsie

Andrew Dice Clay shows were originally scheduled for August in Poughkeepsie and have been moved up. But for good reason. We previously reported that comic legend Andrew Dice Clay was set to play a special, intimate three-show engagement this August at Laugh It Up Comedy Club in Poughkeepsie. The Dice Man has been doing his Club Dice Tour, performing at smaller venues around the country. Well, it looks like fans waiting to see the legend in Poughkeepsie will get to see him sooner than later.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
104.5 The Team

Abandoned Nevele Resort In Catskills! Want to See What It’s Like Today?

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. There is something mysteriously intriguing about abandoned buildings. If you have legally explored any of these empty homes, hotels and amusement parks you can almost feel the people that once crowded the hallways, rooms and driveways. Each property has it's story to tell and this is the story of the Nevele Grand Hotel in the Catskills.
warwickadvertiser.com

A flag for Warwick, kennel coming along for shelter dogs

A flag designed by a Warwick seventh grader, Aidan Harvey, was adopted as the the Town of Warwick flag by the town council last week. Aidan explained what the colors represent for those who weren’t there when he first showed the council his creation on April 28. “Burgundy represents...
WARWICK, NY
warwickadvertiser.com

Veterans invite Warwick community to flag retirement ceremony

WARWICK – Local military veterans are inviting the community to a special retirement party. Veterans from World War II, the Korean War, the Viet Nam era and more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan will participate in the Flag Day event, June 14. Honored during the ceremony will be...
WARWICK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trinity College#Park Avenue#Family Tradition#Wvhs#Vwhs#Little Shop Of Horrors
101.5 WPDH

Economy Leads To Race Cancelations In Middletown, New York

As we roll into June in the Hudson Valley, we are normally well into the Dirt Track racing season in New York. The Orange County Fair Speedway in Middletown, NY has had their season underway for a few weeks now. Unfortunately, they have also run into many issues so far this year and now they have had another problem arise with races scheduled for mid-June.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

No Pool? The Best Swimming Holes in the Hudson Valley

In the Hudson Valley, the answer to this question is just as heavily-guarded as a secret family recipe: "Where's a good local swimming hole?" The question was recently posted in a local hiking group on Facebook, and the answers from people who would rather take the answer to their graves poured in. "Nobody tells of a good swimming hole, especially in NY, because then it will no longer be a good swimming hole.." answered one secretive hiker. "I've been here 10 years and still can't get the intel", complained another. Some people even seemed to enjoy the swimming hole gatekeeping: "I know one that hasn't been mentioned and it's in Orange county [NY]. Explore u will find it like I did" hinted a very coy commenter. So what gives?
HUDSON, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Angry Owner ‘Dumps’ Adopted Cat at Animal Shelter in Orange County, NY

Making the decision to adopt a pet is a big one but when things don't quite go as planned, is returning the animal to the shelter where you adopted a solution?. That's the situation that the folks at the Middletown Humane Society are dealing with today as a cat that was adopted two years ago has been dropped back off at the shelter. According to a post on the Middletown Humane Society Facebook page, "Chestnut" the cat was adopted 2 years ago as a small kitten by a couple from Pine Bush and with no warning was "DUMPED" on Friday to the shelter by what the shelter calls, "his very angry and mean owner".
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
boozyburbs.com

Cafe Chain is Replacing Dunkin’ in Northvale

The storefront housing Dunkin’ Donuts, which closed recently after being a fixture in the area for decades, has a new tenant coming sometime in the near future. It will be fast casual bakery-café Paris Baguette, which continues it’s rapid expansion across the tri-state. They already have Bergen...
NORTHVALE, NJ
hamlethub.com

Putnam CCE Announces Scholarship Recipients

Cornel Cooperative Extension Putnam County (CCEPC) is proud to announce the 2022 Master Gardener Volunteers Scholarship recipients: Haldane High School’s Jesse Osterfeld and Carmel High School’s Spencer Schmidt. Cornell Cooperative Extension of Putnam County Master Gardener Volunteers annually award two scholarships of $500 to eligible Putnam County residents...
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

The 10 Most Brutal Streets in Newburgh, New York

Newburgh, New York has a reputation of being dangerous and having a high rate of crime. Are the rumors true?. Sadly, yes. The odds of the horror stories you hear about Newburgh being true are very high. At the moment Newburgh is one of the violent cities in America and has been for a while. There's no escaping that fact.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Fishkill Dedicating Special Statute at Popular Intersection, Here’s When

An important piece of Fishkill history will soon go on display and everyone's invited to the dedication. Last December we told you about the plans that the Town of Fishkill made to remember and honor what many consider to be one of the Hudson Valley's most prominent Native Americans, Chief Daniel Nimham. Those plans included having a bronze statue made to honor Nimham and once the statute was complete, the town said they would place it at a popular intersection in the town.
FISHKILL, NY
101.5 WPDH

Local Chinese Food Fans Furious Over “F’d Up” Fortune Cookies

It's clear that we're living in the worst possible timeline. Everything is terrible, and now we can add fortune cookies to the list of things that have been ruined forever. Chinese food is one of those comforts in life that you can depend on. No matter what else is going on, I can always rely on my favorite Chinese restaurant to deliver the same great dining experience. I've been ordering from Jade Palace on Route 9 in Wappingers Falls for almost two decades. Their food is consistently delicious and, in my opinion, is head and shoulders above any other Chinese food restaurant in the Hudson Valley. However, a recent change to their fortune cookies has left me and other diners very disappointed.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy