ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

These are the security measures the Uvalde School District had in place

By Julia Jacobo
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JTD1X_0fqrHD1t00

The Texas school district where 19 children elementary school children and two adults were killed appeared to have security measures in place in the event of a school shooting, records show.

Included in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District preventative security measures plan were lockdown protocols, a system in place to report threats and bullying, threat assessment teams, as well as the monitoring of social media, according to school district documents featured on the school district's website .

The school district also has its own police force with four officers and partners with local law enforcement, according to the document. Secondary campuses have staff who patrol door entrances, parking lots and perimeters of campuses.

MORE: Texas school shooting live updates: Shooter bought 2 rifles days before shooting

The standard response plan to reunify parents with students after an incident was provided in a handout for parents with pickup instructions as well as a "Reunification Information" form for parents to complete that identifies the student and the person who is to pick them up, the documents show.

Other preventative measures include motion detectors and alarm systems, a classroom door policy that requires keeping doors locked at all times, and staff training for emergency protocols. In addition, case managers, social workers and licensed professional counselors are on hand to support students and families, according to the documents.

The suspect, 18-year-old Uvalde High School student Salvador Ramos, allegedly shot his grandmother at a separate scene before crashing a car outside of the Robb Elementary School and emerging from the vehicle with an AR-15-style rifle, multiple law enforcement sources told ABC News. She was airlifted to the hospital and is in critical condition, authorities said

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ct9Dz_0fqrHD1t00
Allison Dinner/AFP via Getty Images - PHOTO: Adults comfort a girl crying outside the civic center in Uvalde, Texas, May 24, 2022, following a shooting at an elementary school.

As Ramos approached, the school, he was engaged by a school district police officer, who was then allegedly shot by Ramos, sources said.

At one point, students heard banging on a window before their teacher saw the shooter with a "big gun," a fourth-grade student who was inside the school at the time said in an interview with ABC News, describing the "nonstop" gunshots that followed.

Ramos then entered the school, barricaded himself in a classroom and opened fire, killing 19 students and a teacher, law enforcement sources said.

MORE: What we know about the victims of the Texas school shooting in Uvalde so far

There, Ramos was shot and killed after trading gunfire with an Uvalde ISD officer and Border Patrol Tactical Unit agents, sources said. Investigators are going through ballistics to determine who fired the shot that killed the suspect.

Authorities have not detailed how Ramos was able to enter the school and classroom despite the security measures in place. Ramos entered the school through a back door, officials said during a press conference Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YAqea_0fqrHD1t00
Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images - PHOTO: Members of the community gather at the City of Uvalde Town Square for a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

Every door around the building of the school should be locked, and visitors should only be able to access the building from a single point of entry through a secure vestibule that remains locked until they are authorized, security expert Paul Timm, vice president of Facility Engineering Associates, told ABC Chicago station WLS .

Timm said that all classroom doors should remain locked as well, but added that schools often resist that measure because it gets in the way of operations, such as students needing to use the restroom.

Two responding police officers were also injured, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a press conference on Tuesday.

MORE: At least 19 children, 2 teachers dead after shooting at Texas elementary school

The students killed were mainly third and fourth graders, according to law enforcement sources.

The father of a 10-year-old Jackie Cazares, who was killed in the shooting, blamed the school district for not having locked doors and lacking training and protocol and police for not responding fast enough.

"There was at least 40 lawmen armed to the teeth, but didn't do a darn thing till it was far too late," Jacinto Cazares told ABC News in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CKq1Q_0fqrHD1t00
Nuri Vallbona/Reuters - PHOTO: People gather at Robb Elementary School, the scene of a mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, May 25, 2022.

A 2017 to 2020 school district audit by the Texas School Safety Center found that only 200 of the districts reviewed had viable active shooter plans. Of the remaining 822 districts, 626 districts in the state did not have a policy in place, and 196 districts had an insufficient policy, the audit found.

The report did not list specific school districts in Texas and what they ranked.

"Significant appropriations" are provided to ensure that the local school systems around the state have resources for the school safety allotment under Texas Senate Bill 11, Mike Morath, commissioner of education for the Texas Education Agency, said during Tuesday's press conference.

The Texas School Safety Center and the Texas Education Agency provide technical assistance and training to school district leaders to ensure that the threat assessment protocols and these procedures, including threat response plans of the operational multi hazard plans are practiced on recurring basis, Morath said.

"There have been, essentially, fairly significant efforts to bolster those managerial practices and these detective or preventative practices in schools all over the state of Texas," Morath said. "And we will continue to do more."

The shooting in Uvalde, a small town about 90 minutes west of San Antonio, comes just days after a deadly mass shooting in Buffalo, New York and amid a rapid rise in active shooter incidents in the country.

Ramos legally purchased two AR-style rifles just days after his 18th birthday, law enforcement officials said.

ABC News' Jack Date and Meredith Deliso contributed to this report.

Comments / 1

Related
News Channel 25

Uvalde gun store had a history of selling ammunition to smugglers

UVALDE, Texas — District 19 Texas State Senator, Roland Gutierrez, told the New York Times, that law enforcement informed him Oasis Outback is where the Uvalde killer bought the guns that would kill 19 4th graders and two teachers. The store has had a history of selling ammunition to...
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Uvalde, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
CBS DFW

North Texas police officers head to Uvalde to help

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Several North Texas law enforcement personnel traveled down to Uvalde after the police department requested state-wide assistance to provide relief for their officers. Fort Worth sent 12 members of its department to help out, including Lt. Chris Daniels."They experienced an absolutely tragedy, I don't know any other way that you can explain that," said Daniels. The team got on the ground in Uvalde Friday evening. "You can definitely tell that emotions are high. A lot of people, they are upset, obviously, about what has happened," added Daniels. It didn't take long for the team to get to work as they...
UVALDE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

N.C. teacher says she thinks about a shooter every school day

SANFORD, N.C. — Many teachers across North Carolina are walking into their classrooms in the mornings wondering what will happen that day. The students who will file in from the hallway are precious parts of their life. It’s why the deadly shooting at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school resonates...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#School Shooting#School Districts#High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
CBS DFW

Police step up security at North Texas schools after two students bring guns on campus

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Some North Texas students are feeling uneasy this week after two separate incidents where their classmates brought guns to school, just a day after the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde.Students at Meacham Middle School in Fort Worth were greeted by police officers today as they headed into class."I was kind of scared for my safety because it's a gun at a school and you don't know what kids can do," said Ariel Munoz, a student at Meacham. "We just got done with lunch. We were all going to class, then some kids told me...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS Chicago

Texas ISD on lockdown after reports of active shooter

UVALDE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An independent school district in southwest Texas is on lockdown after reports of an active shooter.The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District says an active shooter was reported Tuesday at Robb Elementary School, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Earlier, the district said that all schools in the district were locked down because of gunshots in the area.A Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said the scene was still active and that no other information was immediately available. The department said on Facebook that people should avoid the area because it was an "active police scene."School and city officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.The district said that the city's civic center will be used as a reunification center and that parents will be able to pick up their children there once everyone is accounted for.Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.
UVALDE, TX
ABC News

ABC News

672K+
Followers
156K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy