Uvalde, TX

Mother of Texas gunman says son was 'not a monster,' could be 'aggressive'

By Nicolas Rothenberg
 8 hours ago

The mother of the 18-year-old gunman accused of killing 21 at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, this week told ABC News in an interview that her son was "not a monster," but that he could "be aggressive."

"I had an uneasy feeling sometimes, like 'what are you up to?" Adriana Reyes told ABC News' Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman in an interview at her home. "He can be aggressive... If he really got mad."

Reyes' son, accused shooter Salvador Ramos, allegedly purchased two assault rifles in the days after he turned 18 and used them to carry out the second-deadliest school shooting in U.S. history -- all within a span of eight days, authorities said.

Twenty-one people, including 19 third- and fourth-grade children, were killed in the attack, law enforcement officials said. Two teachers were killed, as well. Another 17 people were wounded, including three law enforcement officers. Ramos' grandmother, who police say was the accused gunman's first victim, is hospitalized in stable condition.

Courtesy the Families| Reuters| AP - PHOTO: The 21 people who died on May 24, 2022 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, in a mass shooting.

"We all have a rage, that some people have it more than others," Reyes said.

Reyes expressed sympathy for the children who were killed and the parents who lost them multiple times during the interview, but said she was not aware that her son had been buying the weapons.

Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images - PHOTO: People become emotional at the City of Uvalde Town Square during a prayer vigil in the wake of a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

"Those kids… I have no words," Reyes said through tears. "I don't know what to say about those poor kids."

Some classmates told ABC News that Ramos was known for fighting and threatening fellow students. They said he exhibited increasingly disturbing behavior over the past two years, threatening at least one classmate and stalking others, and that he claimed to have cut scars into his face.

Ramos is accused of shooting his grandmother at their home in Uvalde before driving his grandparents' car to Robb Elementary School and opening fire.

"Anyone who shoots his grandmother in the face has to have evil in his heart," Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said during a press conference Wednesday. "But it is far more evil for someone to gun down little kids."

Obtained by ABC News - PHOTO: Law enforcement shared this photo of 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, a student at Uvalde High School, who has been identified as the alleged gunman in the Robb Elementary School shooting on May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas.

Keisha Williams
4d ago

See this is a large part of the problem! These doting mother's refusing to see the truth. Maybe if this lady wasn't in such denial she could've gotten help for him instead of making excuses!!! Lady, your son killed innocent CHILDREN he's dead now and your still making excuses! Sometimes it's just best to be quiet.

Sally Majors
3d ago

If she felt the need to say anything, it should have been "I'm so sorry" and then shut up. the more she talks, the worse it looks for her.

I_am_her
3d ago

He killed 19 children. They were INNOCENT BABIES and 2 teachers. If he's not a monster then what is he. Definitely not disturbed.

