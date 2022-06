Ten people were injured in a shooting in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, police say.The violence began at about 11.40pm on Monday night, according to Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds, when police responded to a noise complaint about a large party in a vacant lot. When the officers got there, Mr Reynolds said, two shots were fired into their car.“We’re lucky we don’t have a dead cop, or dead citizens, or dead community members,” the chief told reporters at an emotional press conference on Tuesday.The chaos escalated from there. As one police officer bled from a shrapnel wound, two deputies...

