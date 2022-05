This month, I wanted to circle back around and touch base on a few perennial topics that are always on my mind. During the first week of June, town will see an influx of visitors as the Britt Festival season kicks off, setting the stage for another amazing season of popular and orchestral music. Years ago, I would have said “classical” music, but having picked up a thing or two from Music Director Teddy Abrams, “orchestral” is a more appropriate term. I’m excited to see and hear what the orchestra has in store for us on the hill and am thrilled to have Teddy on the cover of this issue! Along those musical lines, please join me in welcoming Abby McKee as Britt’s new CEO—she brings a wealth of non-profit-work experience with her and is highly respected and well-tuned for the position. I’d like to thank Donna Briggs for a decade of leadership, and, most importantly…friendship!

JACKSONVILLE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO