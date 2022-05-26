The wait is almost over: 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' hits Disney+ on Friday

To quote Darth Vader, Friday "will be a day long remembered" by "Star Wars" fans, with the two-episode debut of "Obi-Wan Kenobi" on Disney+.

"We're very close. It's very exciting," director Deborah Chow recently told ABC Audio about the arrival of the limited series. "You know, I've been working on this for three years to sort of finally be at this point of it coming out, it's incredibly exciting."

"And honestly, they'll just be nice to be able to talk about it openly for once!" Chow, a veteran of "The Mandalorian," added with a laugh.

Moses Ingram plays a new character called Reva, one of the fearsome Inquisitors tapped by Vader to hunt down the remaining Jedi, like Ewan McGregor's titular character, after the events of "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith."

Ingram said she is also feeling the relief of not having to keep any more spoilers: "It's hard, you know. ... I was really good about keeping it from my people. And so a lot of my friends ... have been, 'I mean, I knew you were in Star Wars, but I didn't know you were like in Star Wars. I thought maybe ... you'd ... have a walk-on or something like that, but, wow!'"

"It's like 'Wow ... you give me no credit whatsoever,'" she added with a laugh.

The actress says her newfound "Star Wars" fame has "been a whirlwind."

Kate Green/Getty Images, FILE - PHOTO: Hayden Christensen, Moses Ingram and Ewan McGregor attend the "Obi-Wan Kenobi" photocall at the Corinthia Hotel London, May 12, 2022, in London.

"I mean, it's so crazy ... and people are going to see it in a matter of days now, which is just blowing my mind the closer we get to it."

McGregor appeared on "Good Morning America" this week to discuss his excitement for the arrival of the series.

"I appreciate what Disney and Lucasfilm are trying to do. ... We’re trying to protect the experience for the fans," he said. "The first time they see it -- we want them to have the best experience they can. And so they want to keep everything a secret and the longer they can keep something, 'til you announce it, the better.”

The series also stars "Star Wars" prequel actors Hayden Christensen, Bonnie Piesse and Joel Edgerton, as well as "Eternals" alumni Kumail Nanjiani.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News and "Good Morning America."