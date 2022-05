Martin “Modey” Hicks (GOP) spent many years as mayor of the City of Grants, before he announced that he would not be running again in 2022. A new mayor, Erik Garcia, has taken his place, and now Hicks has moved on to new endeavors — his newest being to run for District Three County Commissioner. Currently, Democrat Ralph Lucero holds the seat, and both Lucero and Hicks, running unopposed within their respective political parties, will be moving forward in the primaries to face off against each other in general elections in the fall.

