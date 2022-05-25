HUZZAH! CHESTERTOWN TEA PARTY FESTIVAL RETURNS

Habitat for Humanity Choptank is raffling off the Habitat Hut as a fundraiser for their mission to build homes, community and hope in Talbot and Dorchester Counties. Habitat for Humanity Choptank is building and raffling off a backyard shed called the Habitat Hut as their spring fundraiser. The Habitat Hut is a 10’ x 14’ backyard shed valued at $8,000, and it was fully designed, constructed, furnished, and decorated by Habitat Choptank’s dedicated construction volunteers, repair crew, and board members. The Habitat Hut includes a brand new TV, a new Weber grill for barbecues, and a counter window with barstools.
Comments / 0