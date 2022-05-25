ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chestertown, MD

HUZZAH! CHESTERTOWN TEA PARTY FESTIVAL RETURNS

kentchamber.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe festival will kick off Friday evening, May 27 at 5:00 p.m. with a block party at the foot of High Street. Hosted by Main Street Chestertown, the block party features the Best Kept Soul Band...

www.kentchamber.org

Cape Gazette

Beach glass ring-making workshop registration due June 7

Heidi Lowe Gallery will offer a five-hour jewelry-making class from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, June 11, on how to make a silver ring with a beach glass setting. The same class will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, July 9, and Saturday, Aug. 13. This...
LEWES, DE
shoredailynews.com

Cool things happening on the Shore this weekend

The BIC’s Art and Music on the Farm festival offers fine art and treasures from local artists and artisans, as well as traditional roots music played by celebrated musicians from across Virginia, all in an inviting, family-friendly setting. Whether you prefer to sip wine, peruse the eye-catching art and delve into the history of Virginia musical styles or you and your children want to enjoy funnel cakes, a children’s art activity and plan a fun summer garden, you will find something to tickle your fancy.
NEW CHURCH, VA
Cape Gazette

Rising Sun Lodge barbecue dinners begin June 11

Rising Sun Lodge #4 will begin offering its delicious barbecue chicken and fish dinners from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. or until sold out Saturday, June 11, at 516 Chestnut St., Milton. Proceeds support scholarships. Dinners will also be available Saturdays, July 9, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10. For advance...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Towers Comedy Festival set in Rehoboth Nov. 3-5

The inaugural Towers Comedy Festival will be held Thursday to Saturday, Nov. 3 to 5, at the Rehoboth Beach Convention Center. Featured comics scheduled include Joe Gatto, Tig Notaro, Matteo Lane, Hanna Einbinder, Rory Scovel and Carmen Christopher. To learn more, go to towerscomedy.com.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
City
Chestertown, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Chestertown, MD
Society
talbotspy.org

Habitat Choptank Raffles off the Habitat Hut

Habitat for Humanity Choptank is raffling off the Habitat Hut as a fundraiser for their mission to build homes, community and hope in Talbot and Dorchester Counties. Habitat for Humanity Choptank is building and raffling off a backyard shed called the Habitat Hut as their spring fundraiser. The Habitat Hut is a 10’ x 14’ backyard shed valued at $8,000, and it was fully designed, constructed, furnished, and decorated by Habitat Choptank’s dedicated construction volunteers, repair crew, and board members. The Habitat Hut includes a brand new TV, a new Weber grill for barbecues, and a counter window with barstools.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
WDEL 1150AM

Memorial Day services planned in Delaware

Delaware will pause on Monday to remember those who've given the ultimate sacrifice to this country. A ceremony will be held at Veterans Memorial Park, at the base of the Delaware Memorial Bridge in New Castle, Monday at 10:30 a.m. A service will be held at the Kent County Veterans...
DELAWARE STATE
northeastmd.org

FREE Concert in North East Town Park – June 26, 2022

Please join us on our Patriotic Summer Tour at the North East Community Park. The Concert will begin at 4:00 PM. Lawn seating – Please bring your own chairs and blankets. For any weather-related cancellations, please check our Facebook/Instagram accounts@ANGBandOfThe Northeast.
NORTH EAST, MD
Marilyn Johnson

Crab Du Jour in Wilmington, DE Offers Complimentary Dinners for First Responders & Healthcare Workers on June 9th

Crab Du Jour opened its Wilmington, DE location one year ago, and to celebrate the anniversary, the Crab Du Jour team has decided to host a special event to give back to the community. On Thursday, June 9th beginning at 4:30 p.m., the Crab Du Jour location at 2107 Concord Pike in Wilmington at The Shops at Fairfax Shopping Center will pack the restaurant with first responders, hospital employees, and healthcare workers for a complimentary dinner while a local marching band performs, and a number of local mascots entertain those in attendance.
Town Square LIVE News

Memorial Day services, parades throughout the state today

While Memorial Day marks the unofficial start to summer and beach season, its purpose is to honor the men and women who have given their lives serving America.  Here’s a list of Memorial Day ceremonies and parades in Delaware today, arranged in chronological order:  The Harrington Memorial Day parade starts at 9 a.m. on Dorman Street, then runs on Commerce ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
The Dispatch

Vanishing Ocean City With Bunk Mann – May 27, 2022

The English Diner opened in 1939 on the corner of Wicomico Street and Baltimore Avenue. Moved to 21st Street and Philadelphia Avenue in the last 1950s, it was one of Ocean City’s most popular family restaurants. It was known as “Little City Hall” for the daily breakfast gatherings of...
OCEAN CITY, MD
preservationmaryland.org

Iconic Maryland Creations: The Man Behind Enchanted Forest, Frontier Town, and the Giant RCA Dog

Once upon a time, in 1955 to be exact, the Enchanted Forest, a nursey rhyme-themed amusement park, opened in Ellicott City, Maryland. The park was owned by the Harrison family, but the magical pieces – like Willie the Whale, the Old Woman’s Shoe, and Cinderella’s Pumpkin Coach – were fabricated by Howard Adler and his team at Adler Display in Baltimore.
MARYLAND STATE
Cape Gazette

Waterfront Bliss Rental on Rehoboth Bay!!

This property will not disappoint you! Located in a quaint community on the Rehoboth Bay, enjoy the patio, dock, water, and easy access to shopping and dining without the hassle of traffic. The house features an updated kitchen, renovated bathrooms, 4 seasons room, and more! All for a special seasonal rate of approximately $3,400 per week.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
Cape Gazette

Fish weren’t biting, but a good time was had

On May 23, I departed Ocean City, Md., on the Angler head boat at 8 a.m. along with a full complement of other fishermen, all looking forward to coolers full of fat sea bass. Capt. Chris had called Sunday evening to say he was leaving two hours later to avoid the strong winds in the forecast for the early morning. I don’t know what the winds were like at 6 a.m., but they were right brisk at 8.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

New Street Home Offers Grace and Better Odds!

Georgetown, DE … An affordable housing shortage is especially difficult for people often rejected for their personal history. This fuels a homeless crisis that feeds a cycle of drugs and alcohol relapse and criminal activity. According to Delaware Criminal Justice Council, the state's three-year recidivism rate is nearly 65% percent, the second-highest in the country (behind Alaska); and for drug crimes it’s frighteningly higher at close to 80% percent, and it’s getting even worse. Last year, the Delaware Continuum of Care found homelessness increased 35% percent statewide, with Sussex County worst of all climbing 128% percent.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware state parks ready for busy summer

Delaware State Parks officials say they're expecting a record number of visitors this summer, as people look to be outdoors. They're already coming off a record year in 2021 - seeing a 31% increase in annual passes, and this year's pass sale has so far surpassed last year's number. Visitation...
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Friendly’s appears to be reopening near Rehoboth

It appears Friendly’s on Route 1 near Rehoboth is now hiring – and this time it’s for real. The local restaurant of the nationwide chain closed its doors in July 2021 without any explanation. “Now Hiring” was still on its sign board facing Route 1 when it closed. There have been construction vehicles on site for weeks now and the dining room is under construction. The person inside the restaurant May 19 said he was not the person to speak with on the details about the restaurant.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
NottinghamMD.com

Mr. Y’s Pizza opens White Marsh location

WHITE MARSH, MD—White Marsh has a new pizza place. Mr. Y’s Pizza & Fries has opened a new location on Pulaski Highway. This marks the chain’s third location, with others in Darlington and Fallston. Voted one of Harford Magazine‘s best restaurants in 2021, Mr. Y’s is known for its signature pizza and delicious cheese fries. The new shop is located … Continue reading "Mr. Y’s Pizza opens White Marsh location" The post Mr. Y’s Pizza opens White Marsh location appeared first on Nottingham MD.
WHITE MARSH, MD
WMDT.com

DE bag ban expansion starts July 1

DELAWARE – Starting July 1st, Delaware is expanding it’s plastic bag ban law. The expansion means that means you will no longer be able use plastic film carryout bags, which are essentially a thicker plastic bag. The new law also expands the ban to all retail stores in the first state.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Dune repairs continue as Memorial Day Weekend begins

Some of Delaware's beach crossings remained damaged and closed as repairs continue after the week-plus long storm earlier this month that led to major erosion on the coast. DNREC reported Thursday that the beach access point at the Navy crossing inside Cape Henlopen State Park, along with the Keyquest, Conquest (including pedestrian), and Faithful Steward crossings at Delaware Seashore State Park are closed until further notice.

