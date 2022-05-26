ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Colbert Rips Dumbest Possible GOP Talking Points Against Gun Control

By Ed Mazza
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

Stephen Colbert noted that gun control has widespread bipartisan popularity, with 90% of voters supporting background checks.

“The only thing more popular than background checks is Dolly Parton riding a corgi bringing you free ice cream,” he cracked, and even offered up an image:

(Photo: CBS)

“And birthday sex,” he added. “With free ice cream.”

Yet, Republican lawmakers are doing everything they can to block any attempt to restrict firearms, and they’re offering some absurd justifications for doing so in the wake of this week’s mass shooting at a Texas elementary school .

“We can’t stop bad people from doing bad things,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “They’re going to violate murder laws, they’re not going to follow gun laws, I’ve never understood that argument.”

That left Colbert scratching his head.

“I gotta say: ‘Laws are pointless’ is a bold position for the attorney general,” Colbert said. “I think he just announced ‘The Purge.’”

And that wasn’t even the worst of it. See more in Colbert’s Tuesday night monologue:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Comments / 252

harold hass
2d ago

If I want to hear a comment on the situation I'll turn on the Greg Guttfield Show and get a well thought out response. He's # 1 for a reason.

Reply(16)
32
Terri Miller
3d ago

Unbelievable how they just do nothing after a massacre of children. Paxton is already under investigation anyway and Abbott is a poor excuse for a human, let alone a governor. They don’t know we’re sick of the dancing around the subject because their checks arrive Friday when the NRA convention starts. That’s all they’re concerned about. Not for the people of Texas, for themselves.

Reply(61)
59
AdeB
1d ago

I could never support anyone even my own children if they were against doing something about all the guns in this country. This is just sad.

Reply(5)
10
