These Are the Trending Beauty Products Amazon Shoppers Keep Adding to Their Carts, and Prices Start at $2

By Nicol Natale
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIncluding haircare that fights frizz and skincare and makeup that are perfect for summer. Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. With summer almost in full swing, it's safe...

MindBodyGreen

This Is The Only Product That Made My Dark Spots Vanish & It's On Sale Today

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Plush. Silky. Pillowy. No, I'm not referring to a lush pile of linens but rather my skin after using the EADEM Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer. Beauty fans will often use sensorial language to describe their complexion goals (who doesn't want skin that feels like a cashmere blanket?), but with this pick, the hype is accurate.
SPY

Hide Gray Hairs or Create a Whole New Look With The Best Hair Dyes for Men

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents The Best Hair Dyes for Men Best Beard Dyes Guys used to avoid grooming products such as anti-aging creams and hair and beard dyes, but now they’re finally being proactive and taking advantage of these useful anti-aging hacks — and feeling much more confident as a result. Hair dye for men can be one of the most important anti-aging products a man can use. Every guy looks in the mirror at some point in...
Travel + Leisure

This Pretty $35 Maxi Is Quickly Becoming the 'Best Summer Dress' Amazon Shoppers Own

As far as vacation outfit planning goes, there are few articles of clothing that have the same fashionable impact as a maxi dress. After all, the classic wardrobe item basically styles itself; just slip it on, pair it with your favorite shoes and accessories, and you've nailed an effortless, put together look that will take you practically anywhere — whether it's for a day at the beach (hello, coverup!) or dressed up for a date night. And depending on your travel style, a maxi dress even makes a comfy in-flight option and looks great in sightseeing photos on vacation.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Memorial Day Weekend Deals on Mattresses And Bedding

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Getting a good night’s sleep can energize you for the day ahead and help reduce your chances of developing health problems, but most of us don’t. Part of the problem may be that your old mattress or bedding isn’t comfortable enough, making it tougher to fall asleep. Memorial Day Weekend is one of the best times of year to upgrade your bedroom because all of the major mattress companies and starts are running...
Sourcing Journal

Macy’s Attacks ‘Extreme’ Category Shifts with ‘Pricing Science’

Click here to read the full article. Macy’s pulled off a Q1 earnings beat by serving shoppers who returned to stores to buy clothing for work and social occasions. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off, $15 a Month and SJ Test 1 members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read. More from Sourcing JournalLate Inventory Gives Journeys Back-to-School 'Head Start'Pottery Barn and West Elm Lead Williams-Sonoma's Q1 GrowthBurlington Reports 'Self-Inflicted' Sales Miss After Inventory Plan 'Backfired'Best of Sourcing JournalDTC Explainer: Everything You Need to Know about Direct-to-ConsumerTariffs and Their Place in the American EconomyThe AEPC: Learning More About India’s Apparel Export Promotion Council
CNET

Save Over $100 on MKF Collection Handbags at MorningSave

Have you been looking for a new fashion dupe to add to your collection? If you're a fan of Michael Kors but don't want to spend those prices, you should check out the MKF collection on MorningSave with prices starting as low as $25. What's a dupe? It depends on...
