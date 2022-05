TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa city and religious leaders gathered for a vigil praying for the victims and those suffering from the tragedy that played out in Uvalde, Texas. From the ones who were at the vigil, which took place at Lykes Gaslight Park in downtown Tampa, there was a lot of pain and heartache for those lost during the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School. There was also anger that these types of mass shooting keep happening.

