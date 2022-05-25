Retired Race Car Driver Danica Patrick on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Teeth that are yellowed and discolored might make you appear older and unhealthy. Fortunately, lifestyle expert Courtney Perna has a product that she says will whiten your teeth in minutes. Presented by Power Swabs. 1 (800) 658-3390.
We've got a hot summer ahead of us in Hampton Roads — which often means higher energy bills. Dominion Energy and the Hampton Roads Community Action Program are teaming up to help local homeowners weatherize their homes ahead of the warmer weather.
HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- The Hampton Roads Workforce Council has launched a new campaign to urge job searchers to return to the workforce. Katherine Henderson, from Hampton Roads Workforce Council, joins Coast Live to discuss "Let's Go To Work!" and the HR Strong initiative.
This Memorial Day will be the first one 9-year-old German shepherd Ramos isn’t working. Ramos, who lives with his handler and family in the Tysons Corner area of Virginia, retired last November after a little more than eight years with the Air Force of service as a military working dog.
NORFOLK, VA — The Port of Virginia® will be fulfilling all of its operational electricity needs from clean-energy resources by 2024 and in doing so, moves forward with its goal of becoming completely carbon-neutral by 2040. “We are taking this world-class operation and coupling it with a twenty-first...
RICHMOND, VA – The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (DVS) conducted an interment at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk on Monday, April 25, 2022, for CMCN David A. Corona, who was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy Reserve in 1996 after serving for eight years.
Buying your first home is supposed to be an exciting time. For Sarah Houck, its been anything but. She and her husband, an airman and Joint Base Langley Eustis, transferred from Germany earlier this year.
Local officials have said investing in activities and opportunities for youth could help curb the root of the problem with teen crime. It's a notion the YMCA of South Hampton Roads is taking action on.
The tragedy in Uvalde, Texas has re-ignited the battle over gun control, so we are working for you to find out how Virginia ranks compared to other states when it comes to gun safety. Back in 2020 Virginia passed a series of gun control laws under former Governor Ralph Northam.
