Advice for Dealing with Bad Credit on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- Surgeon Dr. Francisco Contreras, and CEO and director of counseling services Daniel Kennedy talk about Oasis of Hope and the new book “The Art and Science of Undermining Cancer.”. Presented by Oasis of Hope.
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Teeth that are yellowed and discolored might make you appear older and unhealthy. Fortunately, lifestyle expert Courtney Perna has a product that she says will whiten your teeth in minutes. Presented by Power Swabs. 1 (800) 658-3390.
HAMPTON ROADS, Va.- The Hampton Roads Workforce Council has launched a new campaign to urge job searchers to return to the workforce. Katherine Henderson, from Hampton Roads Workforce Council, joins Coast Live to discuss "Let’s Go To Work!" and the HR Strong initiative. Upcoming Opportunities!. Welding Lab Open House.
We've got a hot summer ahead of us in Hampton Roads — which often means higher energy bills. Dominion Energy and the Hampton Roads Community Action Program are teaming up to help local homeowners weatherize their homes ahead of the warmer weather.
Hampton Roads is an ideal destination for travelers seeking coastal views, fresh seafood, and endless fun. Located within 750 miles of most of the U.S. population, the region’s appeal spans well beyond Virginia as a favored place for summer getaways and exciting things to do, from theme parks to historic attractions. Here are places you should take your family when visiting the region.
Local officials have said investing in activities and opportunities for youth could help curb the root of the problem with teen crime. It's a notion the YMCA of South Hampton Roads is taking action on.
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears is set to be the keynote speaker for a fundraising event at the National Rifle Association’s annual conference in Houston, less than 300 miles from where 19 children and two teachers were killed in a mass shooting days before.
