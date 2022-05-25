Scoresheet: Oregon State football announces four kickoff times

SCORESHEET: Daily sports news, including Seattle Mariners and Hillsboro Hops game results and college notes.

THURSDAY, MAY 26

College baseball — Oregon was eliminated from the Pac 12 tournament after dropping both games, the second coming Thursday in a 4-2 loss to Arizona State. The Ducks went 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position while the Sun Devils put up 12 hits. Oregon will still make the NCAA regionals easily, but hopes of hosting took a big hit with the quick exit in the tournament.

Kickoff times announced — Oregon State announced four game times for the upcoming 2022 football season. The Beavers start the season at home Sept. 3 in Reser Stadium, which will still be under renovations. Game time has been set for 7:30 p.m on ESPN.

Week two, OSU will play at 7:30 p.m. on the road against Fresno State on CBS Sports Network. Week three, OSU will be in Portland to host Montana State at 5 p.m. Sept. 17 in Providence Park (Pac-12 Network). And the last game time announced is for a Nov. 4 matchup at Washington, slated for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2.

The rest of the games' kickoff times will be determined 6-12 days before gameday.

It was also announced the Beavers matchup with rival Oregon has been moved from Friday, Nov. 25 to Saturday, Nov. 26.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 25

Celtics win — Boston, coached by native Portlander Ime Udoka, is one win away from making the NBA Finals.

The Celtics took a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference finals, beating Miami 93-80. The Celtics can close out the Heat in Game 6 Friday in Boston.

Along with Udoka, the former Jefferson High and Portland State player enjoying his first year as an NBA head coach, Boston also sports former West Linn High and Oregon star Payton Pritchard, as well as former Portland Interscholastic League legends Damon Stoudamire and Aaron Miles on Udoka's coaching staff.

Meanwhile, Golden State leads Dallas 3-1 in the Western Conference finals, and can close out the Mavericks on Thursday in San Francisco.

Stanford wins — The Cardinal won three out of the five matches in championship match play to beat Oregon for the NCAA women's golf title at Scottsdale, Arizona.

Briana Chacon and Tze-Han Lin won matches for the Ducks.

Pac-12 baseball — Oregon State (42-13) beat Washington 13-8 in the Pac-12 Baseball Tournament at Scottsdale, Arizona.

Garret Forrester and Gavin Logan each homered and OSU banged out 17 hits. Forrester had two hits and two runs. Logan, Jacob Melton and Jake Dukart had three hits each.

OSU has beaten Washington (30-25) in 15 of the past 16 games between the teams.

The Beavers play the California-UCLA winner Thursday night.

Arizona (36-21) hit three home runs as the Wildcats beat Oregon 8-6.

The Ducks (35-22) play Arizona State in a 9 a.m. Thursday elimination game.

Daniel Susac homered twice and Garen Caulfield once for Arizona.

Anthony Hall hit a three-run homer for Oregon, which led 5-4. But, a hit-by-pitch and a sacrifice fly plated two runs as Arizona retook the lead.

Pilots baseball — Portland will open the West Coast Conference Tournament at 7 p.m. Thursday against San Diego. The Pilots are the No. 2 seed at the tournament at Stockton, California. San Diego, the No. 3 seed, beat San Francisco 10-5 in a first-round game Wednesday.

Oakland 4, Mariners 2 — Seattle (18-27) lost two out of three home games against the Athletics (19-27). The Mariners managed only five hits, all singles.

Elvis Andrus hit a two-run homer and Seth Brown a solo shot for Oakland, both off Robbie Ray, who fell to 4-5 with a 4.75 ERA.

Seattle host Houston in a series, starting Friday.

Hops 12, Vancouver 8 — Tristin English and Spencer Brickhouse each hit three-run homers as Hillsboro beat the Canadians at Ron Tonkin Field. English had two hits, three runs scored and four RBIs. Ryan Bliss had three hits and three runs scored.

TUESDAY, MAY 24

Melton POY — Oregon State outfielder Jacob Melton has been tabbed as the Pac 12 Player of the Year by the league's coaches. Melton led the conference in RBI with 71 this season and has a .702 slugging percentage to top the standings. His 19 stolen bases are tied for first as well.

Melton is the sixth Beaver to win the award since 1999, joining Jacoby Ellsbury (2005), Cole Gillespie (2006), Michael Conforto (2013 and 2014), Nick Madrigal (2017) and Adley Rutschman (2019).

Melton was also named a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given out to the nation's best collegiate player by USA Baseball. Connor Hjerpe is also a semifinalist.

Oregon golf going for title — No. 2 Oregon women's golf will play for a national title Wednesday after the Ducks defeated San Jose State in the match play quarterfinals portion of the NCAA national tournament and followed that up with a match play win over Texas A&M. Oregon won both matches 4-1 and will square off No. 1 Stanford for the national title. The match play begins at 1:35 p.m. Wednesday on the Golf Channel.

All Pac 12 baseball — Along with the Player of the Year award, the All Pac 12 teams were announced Tuesday. Oregon State has eight players on the first-team list: infielder Travis Bazzana, pitcher Ryan Brown, pitcher Ben Ferrer, first baseman Garret Forrester, pitcher Cooper Hjerpe, catcher Gavin Logan, outfielder Wade Meckler and outfielder Jacob Melton. Bazzana and outfielder Justin Boyd were also named to the All-Defensive team. Boyd was also an honorable mention along with Jacob Kmatz.

Oregon put three on the first-team, including infielder Josh Kasevich, infielder/DH Brennan Milone and pitcher Kolby Somers. Anthony Hall was tagged as an honorable mention and Kasevich was also named to the All-Defensive team.

Stanford swept the other solo awards with Alex Williams being named Pitcher of the Year, Braden Montgomery the Freshman of the Year, Adam Crampton the Defensive Player of the Year, David Esquer the Coach of the Year and Brett Barrera as the Batting Champion.

Hops 3, Canadians 2 — Hillsboro (19-19) took game one against Vancouver (18-18) thanks to a big-time rally in the bottom of the ninth. The Hops trailed 2-0 until former West Linn star Tim Tawa came to the plate with the bases loaded. He smacked a double to deep center field that allowed all three runners to make it home to give Hillsboro the walk-off 3-2 victory.

A's 7, Mariners 5 — Thanks to Seattle's (18-26) fifth loss in the last six games, the Mariners find themselves only a half game above visiting Oakland (18-27) in the AL West standings. George Kirby was good enough in his start, going five innings and allowing four runs on eight hits with no walks and nine strikeouts. Anthony Misiewicz struggled in relief, allowing two of Oakland's three runs that came in the final three frames after Seattle tied the game at five.

MONDAY, MAY 23

Ducks second — Oregon finished second in the four rounds of stroke play at the NCAA women's golf tournament at Scottsdale, Arizona, three shots behind Pac-12 rival Stanford.

The Ducks advanced to the match play element of the tournament.

Freshman Rose Zhang of Stanford shot 6-under to win the individual championship. Oregon's Tze-Han Lin was fifth at even par, the program's highest individual finish ever.

The Ducks play San Jose State in their first stroke play match.

Mariners 7, Oakland 6 — Rookie star Julio Rodriguez hit a three-run homer and went 2-for-4 with two runs scored as Seattle (18-25) opened a home series with the Athletics (17-27). Cal Raleigh and Eugene Suarez also homered, both two-run shots.

Chad Pinder homered for Oakland.

Tuiloma recalled — Portland Timbers defender Bill Tuiloma was called into the New Zealand men's national team for the upcoming FIFA international break, May 29-June 14. He'll join the club May 29 in Malaga, Spain; New Zealand faces Costa Rica in a World Cup qualifying match June 14 in Doha, Qatar.

Tuiloma has four goals in 31 appearances for New Zealand.

Time change — The game time of the Timbers' Aug. 21 match at Sporting Kansas City has changed to 4:30 p.m PT with a national broadcast on FS1 and FOX Deportes.

Pac-12 baseball — Oregon State is the No. 2 seed and Oregon No. 4 seed for the first Pac-12 Baseball Championship Tournament.

The double-elimination tournament at Scottsdale, Arizona, opens Wednesday, May 25 and concludes with the championship game at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 29 (ESPN2). All games except the championship are on the Pac-12 Networks.

Oregon plays Arizona at 9 a.m. Wednesday to open the tournament. The Ducks swept three from the Wildcats to close the regular season.

Oregon State, which finished a game behind Stanford in the regular-season standings, opens against Washington at 4:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Pilots baseball — The Portland Pilots (31-21, 17-10) finished second in the West Coast Conference standings and get a bye on the first day of the WCC Tournament.

The tournament in Stockton, California runs Wednesday, May 25 through Saturday, May 28. Portland's first game will be at 7 p.m. Thursday.

OSU softball — For the first time since 2006, the Beavers are in the NCAA Super Regional. The Beavers are at Stanford for the best-of-3 series for a berth in the Women's College World Series. Game 1 was expected to be played Friday.

Pro baseball — The Hillsboro Hops are back home for six-game set with visiting Vancouver on May 24-29. The Seattle Mariners play the last of three-game set with Oakland at home on Wednesday, May 25 before an off day May 26 and then hosting Houston for three games May 27-29. Then it's off to the east for a three-game set at Baltimore May 31-June 2.

