ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO. 22-33-PR IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT F. KNOWLES, JR. Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The …

washingtoncounty.news
 6 days ago

The administration of the estate of ROBERT F. KNOWLES, JR., deceased, File Number 22-33-PR is pending in the Circuit Court for Gulf County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gulf County Courthouse, 1000 Cecil G. Costin, Sr. Blvd, Port St. Joe, Florida, 32456. The names and addresses of the...

www.washingtoncounty.news

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoncounty.news

Local church leaders respond to SBC report

Local Baptist church leaders are responding to a recently published report by Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) leaders that listed alleged sexual abuses by ministers within SBC-affiliated churches, as well as what have been called efforts to keep those alleged incidents secret. “For almost two decades, survivors of abuse and other...
VERNON, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Escaped Alabama inmate thought to be near Esto

Deputies from the Holmes County Sheriff's Offices are searching for a Covington County, Alabama inmate who is thought to be near Highway 2 west of Esto, around the Roping Road area. The inmate has been identified as John Hunter Wood, who was on work release with the Covington County Sheriff...
ESTO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy