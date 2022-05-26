ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

POTENTIALLY INELIGIBLE REGISTERED VOTER'S NOTICE The Gulf County Supervisor of Elections has received information the person(s) listed below is potentially ineligible to be registered to vote. …

washingtoncounty.news
 6 days ago

The Gulf County Supervisor of Elections has received information the person(s) listed below is potentially ineligible to be registered to vote. Failure to contact this office within 30 days after this notice is published may result in a determination of ineligibility by the supervisor...

Local church leaders respond to SBC report

Local Baptist church leaders are responding to a recently published report by Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) leaders that listed alleged sexual abuses by ministers within SBC-affiliated churches, as well as what have been called efforts to keep those alleged incidents secret. “For almost two decades, survivors of abuse and other...
VERNON, FL
UPDATE: Alabama inmate taken into custody near Bethlehem community

Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search and subsequent capture of a Covington County, Alabama inmate who escaped Sunday from a work release detail near Highway 2, west of Esto. 41-year-old John Hunter Wood left on a four-wheeler, which was been recovered under a wooden...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
Escaped Alabama inmate thought to be near Esto

Deputies from the Holmes County Sheriff's Offices are searching for a Covington County, Alabama inmate who is thought to be near Highway 2 west of Esto, around the Roping Road area. The inmate has been identified as John Hunter Wood, who was on work release with the Covington County Sheriff...
ESTO, FL
Firefighters battle blaze at new mobile home dealership

Emergency responders are on the scene now fighting a fire at the new Mobile Homes USA dealership south of the interstate in Chipley. The cause of the fire is not yet known. We will update this post as soon as we have more details.
CHIPLEY, FL

