ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, FL

FRANKLIN COUNTY CDBG FIRST PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Franklin County is considering applying to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for an FFY 2021 Small Cities Community Development …

washingtoncounty.news
 6 days ago

Franklin County is considering applying to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for an FFY 2021 Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application and if not funded an FFY 2022 Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application. The County is eligible to apply for up to $700,000 in the...

www.washingtoncounty.news

Comments / 0

Related
washingtoncounty.news

Local church leaders respond to SBC report

Local Baptist church leaders are responding to a recently published report by Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) leaders that listed alleged sexual abuses by ministers within SBC-affiliated churches, as well as what have been called efforts to keep those alleged incidents secret. “For almost two decades, survivors of abuse and other...
VERNON, FL
washingtoncounty.news

UPDATE: Alabama inmate taken into custody near Bethlehem community

Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search and subsequent capture of a Covington County, Alabama inmate who escaped Sunday from a work release detail near Highway 2, west of Esto. 41-year-old John Hunter Wood left on a four-wheeler, which was been recovered under a wooden...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
washingtoncounty.news

Firefighters battle blaze at new mobile home dealership

Emergency responders are on the scene now fighting a fire at the new Mobile Homes USA dealership south of the interstate in Chipley. The cause of the fire is not yet known. We will update this post as soon as we have more details.
CHIPLEY, FL
washingtoncounty.news

Escaped Alabama inmate thought to be near Esto

Deputies from the Holmes County Sheriff's Offices are searching for a Covington County, Alabama inmate who is thought to be near Highway 2 west of Esto, around the Roping Road area. The inmate has been identified as John Hunter Wood, who was on work release with the Covington County Sheriff...
ESTO, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy