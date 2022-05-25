ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

Wilsonville baseball opens playoffs with 3-0 win over Silverton

By Miles Vance
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17AN5o_0fqnLsdw00 The Wildcats jump on the Foxes early and ride Keenan Sanford's pitching to victory.

It wasn't perfect.

It wasn't always pretty.

But "it" — in this case, the Wilsonville baseball team's playoff opener against Silverton — was what it needed to be: a win.

The Wildcats, hosting the Silver Foxes in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs at Wilsonville High School on Wednesday, May 25, started fast, got a top-notch pitching performance from senior Keenan Sanford and played stellar defense to pace their 3-0 victory.

"It's great to get a playoff win, especially round one at home," said senior shortstop Cole Hubka, who went 1 for 3 at the plate and scored his team's first run, and also recorded four assists. "It's always good to get off to a great start."

"Obviously, there's a little more we could have done in that game," said senior catcher Max Bledy, who went 1 for 1 at the plate with one run scored and two walks. "We're hoping to get three more (wins) and play on June 4, but it's a lot of fun playing with these guys."

It's especially fun when you get a pitching performance like the one Sanford provided. He threw all seven innings, shutting Silverton out on four hits and two hit batters while striking out seven.

"I felt great," Sanford said. "The defense behind me, they kind of saved me sometimes — Matthew Gomez made a hell of a catch. But like I said last time, I can just pump strikes and know these guys are going to back me up. These guys are studs."

"He was fantastic today," Bledy said of Sanford. "That was one of the most fun games I've ever got to catch. He was just painting corners, hitting that low pitch. It was a lot of fun today."

With the win, the team's sixth straight and 18th in its last 19 games, second-ranked Wilsonville improved to 24-3 overall after winning the Northwest Oregon Conference. No. 15 Silverton, meanwhile, saw its three-game winning streak snapped and ended its year at 15-12 after tying for fourth in the Mid-Willamette Conference.



While Wilsonville started fast and controlled the game throughout, the Wildcats didn't exactly light it up with their bats, either. They managed just three hits off Silverton senior starter Robert Brockamp (he threw five innings and allowed three runs on three hits and four walks while striking out three) and junior reliever Joshua Ritchey (one inning with no runs on no hits and one walk with no strikeouts).

But in the end, none of that mattered after the first inning. Hubka got things started when he led off with an infield single, took second on an error, stole third and scored on a Brockamp wild pitch.

Bledy and senior Rochne Beecham then walked back-to-back with one out, and freshman Mark Wiepert followed with an RBI double to center field while junior Will Hemsley added a groundout to plate Beecham to give their team a 3-0 lead.

While Silverton didn't score, it's not like the Foxes didn't have their chances. They got the leadoff runner aboard and sacrificed them to second in both the second and third innings, but failed to score each time.

The Foxes then got two singles in the fifth, but failed to score again, and after that, Sanford shut the door, setting down Silverton's final six batters in order.

While Wilsonville wasn't at its offensive best against Silverton, the Wildcats got the "W" and know they'll be better in games to come.

"I feel like defensively, we just need to keep doing what we're doing," Sanford said. "Offensively, (we just need to) have discipline at the plate, make the pitcher work, extend at-bats, get deep into their bullpen and we'll be OK."

"We've got a hell of a defense and a hell of an offense," Bledy said. "If we just do our jobs all the way through, I'm pretty confident in this team."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Wilsonville Spokesman

Softball Slideshow: Wilsonville 9, Eagle Point 1

Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Wilsonville softball team's win over Lebanon. Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos. So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Wilsonville softball team's 9-1 win over Eagle Point at Wilsonville High School on Friday, May 27. Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
Wilsonville Spokesman

May 25 Softball Roundup: Oregon City slips past Lakeridge 2-1

No. 27 West Linn upsets yet another foe, beating No. 11 Tualatin 5-3 in round two.The state softball playoffs got even bigger and better on Wednesday, May 25. After kicking off with Class 6A playoffs two days earlier, the state's best 5A and 4A softball players also hit the diamonds on May 25. Here's what happened with our best area teams. To read about Wilsonville's 7-0 win over Corvallis, click here. Sheldon 16, Lake Oswego 1 (3 inns.) The Result — No. 21 Lake Oswego saw its season end in a 16-1 loss to No. 5 Sheldon at Sheldon High...
OREGON CITY, OR
intermatwrestle.com

Oregon State's All-American Willits Twins Will Not Return in 2022-23

Friday evening, the Willits twins, Grant and Hunter, announced that they both would not be returning to compete for Oregon State during the upcoming 2022-23 season. The Willits' were a part of an Oregon State squad that put four wrestlers on the NCAA podium during the second national tournament of Chris Pendelton's tenure. Those placements helped the Beavers to a 12th-place finish in Detroit.
OREGON STATE
osubeavers.com

Oregon State Advances With Win Over Cal

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – Cooper Hjerpe and Reid Sebby combined to strike out 10 California batters as second-seeded Oregon State advanced with a 3-1 win over sixth-seed California Thursday night at Scottsdale Stadium. The Beavers improved to 2-0 at the Pac-12 Conference Tournament and 43-13 this season with the win....
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Silverton, OR
City
Wilsonville, OR
Silverton, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Silverton, OR
Education
Wilsonville, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Education
Wilsonville, OR
Sports
GoDucks.com

Ducks Sign Jermaine Couisnard

EUGENE, Ore. – Oregon head coach Dana Altman announced today the signing of transfer Jermaine Couisnard, a 6-4 guard from the University of South Carolina. In three seasons at South Carolina, Couisnard averaged 11.6 points, 3.2 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game. Couisnard led the Gamecocks in scoring last year with 12.0 points per game, tallying 14 double-digit outings and three 20-plus point games. He closed out conference play with five-straight 10-point games, including a career-high 33 points (12-18 FG) versus LSU.
EUGENE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
BURNS, OR
tvtechnology.com

Evoca Launches In Portland, Ore.

PORTLAND, Ore.—Evoca is bringing its ATSC 3.0-based OTA-OTT hybrid pay-TV service to television viewers here, the company announced today. The move comes on the heels of Evoca announcing May 25 a new partnership with SLING to bring SLING Orange and SLING Blue to its subscribers as at discount. Evoca will offer subscribers in the Portland area more than 60 channels, including news, sports and weather, for $25 per month plus receiver. It also offers ROOT Sports Northwest, a lineup of regional sports favorites, including the Trail Blazers, Mariners, Timbers, Thorns and Kraken.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend population crosses 100,000. Here are the Central Oregon numbers.

Bend has officially crossed the 100,000 population mark according the most recent numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau. Central Oregon’s largest city reached a population of 102,059 in 2021, the Bureau announced Wednesday. It was one of six U.S. cities to cross into six-figure territory. Redmond added 1,800 residents...
BEND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#The Silver Foxes#Wilsonville High School
Oregon Capital Chronicle

Jamie McLeod-Skinner defeats incumbent Kurt Schrader in Oregon 5th District

Seven-term moderate Kurt Schrader’s congressional career will end in January after a primary election loss to central Oregon attorney Jamie McLeod-Skinner.  The final margins might change as Clackamas County, Schrader’s home, continues processing almost 35,000 damaged ballots, but McLeod-Skinner received almost 57% of the votes counted in the 5th Congressional District, which spans Portland to […] The post Jamie McLeod-Skinner defeats incumbent Kurt Schrader in Oregon 5th District appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
TERREBONNE, OR
KGW

Clam digging along the Oregon coast | Grant's Getaways

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon’s beaches are popular year-round destinations, but in Clatsop County there’s a famous sandy stretch that turns into clam heaven for thousands of people who dig their suppers from the sea. As springtime moves into high gear, the best low tides of the...
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
bendmagazine.com

Inside a Desert Zen Home on the Tetherow Golf Course

What do you get when you connect a married couple who come from global marketing, design and filmmaking backgrounds at Nike with an award-winning Northwest architect known for sculpture- and landscape-inspired building designs? An artful home drawn from the Central Oregon high desert. Greg Hoffman, former Nike chief marketing officer,...
BEND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
WWEEK

Conflict Mounts at Willamette Falls

The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde filed a motion this week to intervene in a federal lawsuit Portland General Electric filed in April regarding Willamette Falls. PGE seeks to seize land that the Oregon Department of State Lands controls. The state had granted the Grand Ronde a permit to use the falls for fishing and ceremonial purposes, but PGE objected to the fishing platform on safety grounds.
GRAND RONDE, OR
KGW

Oregon candidates for governor weigh in on gun control

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday’s tragic mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that killed 19 children and two teachers has catapulted the issues of gun control and mass shootings to the center of the political stage, both nationally and in Oregon. KGW reached out to each...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Lincoln City Adds Beach Wheelchairs, Mobi-Mats to Central Oregon Coast

(Lincoln City, Oregon) – For those with movement disabilities, going to the Oregon coast can be a frustration. But in Lincoln City, those seven miles just became a little more miracle-like (as per its old slogan) and they are now more accessible. Lincoln City’s Parks and Recreation Department, Explore Lincoln City and Public Works have teamed together and brought in two beach wheelchairs for public use along with three portable Mobi-Mats that allow better access.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

'Moon tree' planted in Wilsonville the

The rare sapling sprouted from one of 500 seeds that orbited the moon on the 1971 Apollo 14 missionDespite standing only a few feet tall, a new Douglas fir sapling planted in Wilsonville's Memorial Park last month sprouts from seeds that have soared to astronomical heights. The newly-planted "moon tree" is raised from one of approximately 500 seeds that were on board during the Apollo 14 mission of 1971 and carried by astronaut Stuart Roosa. The astronaut lived and trained as a pilot in Central Oregon, according to the Oregon Travel Information Council. The seeds of various tree species orbited...
WILSONVILLE, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ ‘It’s just surreal’: Maupin Track of Dreams opens

After three years, a pipe dream to build a world class track and field facility in the tiny town of Maupin has finally become a reality. The community about 80 miles north of Bend just held a triumphant grand opening for a project that captured the imagination of an 8th grade girl and her family — and eventually the entire town.
MAUPIN, OR
Estacada News

Journeying through the forest along Highway 224

While some locations surrounding the Clackamas River, Highway 224 remain closed, others are ready for visitors Visitors to the Mt. Hood National Forest can drive along Highway 224 again, but activities in the area will look different than they have in years past. After an 18 month closure as a result of the 140,000 acre Riverside Fire, a stretch of the highway at the entrance to the forest reopened on Saturday, May 1. Visitors can access the highway until they reach the Ripplebrook area. Many trails and campsites in the Clackamas River Ranger District remain closed, though some recreation and...
ESTACADA, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
46
Followers
1K+
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wilsonville Spokesman is the best source of news for local residents based on the City of Wilsonville’s annual community engagement survey. The Spokesman offers the most read newspaper, website and social media platforms in Wilsonville.

 http://www.wilsonvillespokesman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy