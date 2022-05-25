ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

A Letter From A Black Man To America

By Bilal G. Morris
wolbbaltimore.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been two years since I watched George Floyd lose his life at the hands of the police and I need to be honest with you, I am not healed one bit. It still feels like it was yesterday. As a Black man in America, I am forced...

wolbbaltimore.com

Comments / 73

Dixon Wood
2d ago

Don't resist arrest. Almost all cases where a black person was killed they were resisting arrest. If you believe you are being arrested unfairly take it up in court not with the police who are just doing their job.

Reply(1)
58
AVGAmerican
2d ago

Slavery ended 155 years ago, you’ve been free. You’ve been given everything, including opportunities and options. What has your race accomplished in that time? Go on, I’ll wait.

Reply(5)
62
paul bromme
2d ago

This guy and sadly many people in the black community haven't moved from the 1860s. your as free as everyone else. Obeying the law and cooperating with law enforcement is also a good idea.

Reply
35
Related
The Guardian

Why do white supremacists want to kill Black people?

After a century of attempts by Black activists and lawmakers, President Joe Biden signed the Emmett Till Anti-Lynching Act on the White House lawn, surrounded by Black politicians, clergy, and nonprofit leaders. The new federal law makes lynching a hate crime. Representative Bobby Rush, the bill’s sponsor in the House of Representatives, called the moment “a day of enormous consequence for our nation.” But I had questions. Doubts really. Do white supremacists kill Black people because we did not have a federal anti-lynching law? If not, then does Congress think that such a law will be a deterrent? Will federal prosecutors listen to Black families who say their children were lynched – or to police and coroners who call suspicious deaths “suicides”? Will this law punish civilians for violence but reward them if they join police departments?
SOCIETY
TIME

I Moved to America for a Better Life. Here's Why I'm Leaving

In a panicked state, I pack my bag for my trip to Ho Chi Minh City. I’d received the news of my grandmother’s ill health, her doctor’s warning of her imminent passing. Amid the anxiety about my grandmother’s rapidly deteriorating condition, rising COVID-19 cases in Vietnam , travel, I am also acutely aware of a more practical matter: I don’t have enough time to buy any American merchandise to gift my relatives. Whenever my uncle visits Vietnam from Texas, he fills his suitcase with Dollar Tree goods to appease friends and family, never mind that many of those items had been manufactured in Vietnam. I blush at the thought of showing up empty-handed.
TRAVEL
Slate

What Everyday White Americans and the Buffalo Shooter Have in Common

The day before Payton Gendron drove to Buffalo to commit what has been described as a “straight-up racially motivated hate crime,” he circulated a 180-page manifesto espousing the belief that, as one news outlet put it, “the U.S. belongs to White people and all others should be eradicated by force or terror.” Gendron’s proclamation—a candid rationalization for white nationalist violence—is far from the first of its kind. And it won’t be the last.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Police Brutality#United States#Stress#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Daily Mail

'They've told him that as a black man the world is against him': Single mom of biracial son, 13, sues his school over CRT curriculum because 'he now sees things that don't go his way as racism'

A single mother of a biracial son is suing his school over its Critical Race Theory (CRT) curriculum, saying he now sees things that don't go his way as racism. Melissa Riley, from Charlottesville in Virginia, said that her 13-year-old boy never saw himself as different to other students until the Albemarle School District introduced an 'anti-racism' programme to his middle school last spring.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Independent

‘If he wins, they’ll implement a Christian version of sharia law’: The community divided by prayers of high school football coach

There is much regarding the case of coach Joe Kennedy about which the people of Bremerton disagree.They do not concur as to when he actually starting praying with the players of the Bremerton High School football team. There is no consensus whether those prayers started as a “private act”, which became public, or if he had always said them in the locker team before “The Knights” took to the field.People differ on whether some of the students may have felt compelled or pressured to pray along, given that Kennedy held – as any coach does – a position of influence...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy