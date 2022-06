Matthew Polenzani has canceled his debut at the Hungarian State Opera. The tenor took to social media and said, “I am very sorry to say, I have had to cancel my performances of ‘Don Carlo’ in Budapest, due to illness. I was very much looking forward to my debut at the Hungarian State Opera, and I am saddened to have to miss visiting this beautiful city. I send all my colleagues my best wishes and offer my apologies to the opera public in Budapest. I hope to be able to sing in this beautiful theater one day soon, and until then stay safe and healthy.”

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO