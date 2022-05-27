ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Tigers host the Guardians, look to continue home win streak

9&10 News
9&10 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wW4Fv_0fqmxUE300

Cleveland Guardians (18-22, third in the AL Central) vs. Detroit Tigers (15-28, fourth in the AL Central)

Detroit; Thursday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Guardians: Konnor Pilkington (0-0); Tigers: Tarik Skubal (3-2, 1.81 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 50 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -144, Guardians +123; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers host the Cleveland Guardians aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Detroit is 8-13 at home and 15-28 overall. Tigers pitchers have a collective 3.54 ERA, which ranks sixth in the AL.

Cleveland is 18-22 overall and 10-14 in road games. The Guardians have a 14-1 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday’s game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Cabrera has a .287 batting average to rank fourth on the Tigers, and has six doubles and three home runs. Jonathan Schoop is 9-for-37 with two home runs and three RBI over the past 10 games.

Jose Ramirez has 11 doubles, three triples and 11 home runs for the Guardians. Amed Rosario is 9-for-40 with two doubles, a triple and three RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, .217 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Guardians: 3-7, .201 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez: 15-Day IL (ribcage), Will Vest: 15-Day IL (covid-19), Victor Reyes: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Austin Meadows: 10-Day IL (vertigo), Michael Pineda: 15-Day IL (finger), Tyler Alexander: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Funkhouser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Manning: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Casey Mize: 10-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Turnbull: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Rogers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Cisnero: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Guardians: Aaron Civale: 15-Day IL (left glute), James Karinchak: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carlos Vargas: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Cody Morris: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Detroit, MI
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Rogers
Person
Amed Rosario
Person
Michael Pineda
Person
Matt Manning
Person
Austin Meadows
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Spencer Turnbull
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Kyle Funkhouser
Person
Konnor Pilkington
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
820K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy