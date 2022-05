BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Police arrested a 19-year-old Williston man after they say he was involved in a shooting at Keelboat Park in Bismarck. Law enforcement took Jonathan Sanchez into custody in Oklahoma and brought him to the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center Wednesday. Prosecutors say last November, Sanchez was one of two men who fired a gun at another man in the park.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 12 HOURS AGO