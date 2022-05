Clark Rains, 93, passed away Tues, May 24, 2022 at Woodbury Health & Rehab. He was born in Cannon Co., TN. He is survived by his children, Jackie (Connie) Rains of Murfreesboro, Linda (Billy) Lance of Morrison and Teddy (Brenda) Rains of Bradyville; stepchildren, Gary (Tammy) Nichols of Woodbury and Mike...