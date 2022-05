Fringe fans who fondly recall comic DK Reinemer’s previous forays to Orlando have come to expect to see him take his clothes off. But for this Festival he’s flipping the script and starting off his show nearly naked, only to quickly cover up. Don’t be deceived, because he’s actually exposing himself onstage more than ever before with an introspective stand-up set examining why he relies on inappropriate humor to handle life-and-death situations.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO