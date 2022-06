Kendell Pelling knows vacant and blighted property. For more than 15 years he was in charge of land recycling at East Liberty Development, Inc. There, he saw how, even in a real estate market that was heating up, new houses priced to sell couldn’t find a buyer when blight was nearby. But once the abandoned and neglected homes and lots were rehabilitated, they sold like hotcakes.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO