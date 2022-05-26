ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, FL

FRANKLIN COUNTY CDBG FIRST PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Franklin County is considering applying to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for an FFY 2021 Small Cities Community Development …

 6 days ago

Franklin County is considering applying to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for an FFY 2021 Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application and if not funded an FFY 2022 Small Cities Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) application. The County is eligible to apply for up to $700,000 in the...

holmescounty.news

Local church leaders respond to SBC report

Local Baptist church leaders are responding to a recently published report by Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) leaders that listed alleged sexual abuses by ministers within SBC-affiliated churches, as well as what have been called efforts to keep those alleged incidents secret. “For almost two decades, survivors of abuse and other...
VERNON, FL
holmescounty.news

House destroyed in Bethlehem Church Road fire

At 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Bonifay Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire on Bethlehem Church Road. Engine #1 and Tanker #1 responded in three minutes and were on scene nine minutes later and had water on the fire two minutes after arriving on scene. Fire departments from Esto, Pittman,...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

UPDATE: Alabama inmate taken into custody near Bethlehem community

Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search and subsequent capture of a Covington County, Alabama inmate who escaped Sunday from a work release detail near Highway 2, west of Esto. 41-year-old John Hunter Wood left on a four-wheeler, which was been recovered under a wooden...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
holmescounty.news

Firefighters battle blaze at new mobile home dealership

Emergency responders are on the scene now fighting a fire at the new Mobile Homes USA dealership south of the interstate in Chipley. The cause of the fire is not yet known. We will update this post as soon as we have more details.
CHIPLEY, FL
holmescounty.news

Alleged meth toss gets Westville man tossed in jail

A Westville man is behind bars on meth charges after a traffic stop on May 28. A Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 181 where he spoke with the occupants. The passenger was identified as Joseph Johnson, of Westville. The driver gave HCSO consent...
WESTVILLE, FL
holmescounty.news

Jacksonville couple jailed on multiple drug charges

A traffic stop conducted by the Holmes County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) landed two in jail on multiple drug charges on May 28. An HCSO deputy stopped a vehicle on Highway 79 and made contact with the driver, Dubose Cleveland and passenger, Dawneisha Carroll, both of Jacksonville. While speaking with the occupants the smell of burnt marijuana was identified coming from the vehicle. According to HCSO, Carroll admitted there was a burnt marijuana cigarette in the ash tray. Upon questioning, neither occupant had a valid medical marijuana card.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL

