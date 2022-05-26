FRANKLIN COUNTY CDBG FIRST PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE Franklin County is considering applying to the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity for an FFY 2021 Small Cities Community Development …

A traffic stop conducted by the Holmes County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) landed two in jail on multiple drug charges on May 28. An HCSO deputy stopped a vehicle on Highway 79 and made contact with the driver, Dubose Cleveland and passenger, Dawneisha Carroll, both of Jacksonville. While speaking with the occupants the smell of burnt marijuana was identified coming from the vehicle. According to HCSO, Carroll admitted there was a burnt marijuana cigarette in the ash tray. Upon questioning, neither occupant had a valid medical marijuana card.

HOLMES COUNTY, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO