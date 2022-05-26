ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

POTENTIALLY INELIGIBLE REGISTERED VOTER'S NOTICE The Gulf County Supervisor of Elections has received information the person(s) listed below is potentially ineligible to be registered to vote. …

holmescounty.news
 6 days ago

The Gulf County Supervisor of Elections has received information the person(s) listed below is potentially ineligible to be registered to vote. Failure to contact this office within 30 days after this notice is published may result in a determination of ineligibility by the supervisor...

www.holmescounty.news

holmescounty.news

UPDATE: Alabama inmate taken into custody near Bethlehem community

Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search and subsequent capture of a Covington County, Alabama inmate who escaped Sunday from a work release detail near Highway 2, west of Esto. 41-year-old John Hunter Wood left on a four-wheeler, which was been recovered under a wooden...
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
holmescounty.news

House destroyed in Bethlehem Church Road fire

At 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Bonifay Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire on Bethlehem Church Road. Engine #1 and Tanker #1 responded in three minutes and were on scene nine minutes later and had water on the fire two minutes after arriving on scene. Fire departments from Esto, Pittman,...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

Alleged meth toss gets Westville man tossed in jail

A Westville man is behind bars on meth charges after a traffic stop on May 28. A Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 181 where he spoke with the occupants. The passenger was identified as Joseph Johnson, of Westville. The driver gave HCSO consent...
WESTVILLE, FL
holmescounty.news

Jacksonville couple jailed on multiple drug charges

A traffic stop conducted by the Holmes County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) landed two in jail on multiple drug charges on May 28. An HCSO deputy stopped a vehicle on Highway 79 and made contact with the driver, Dubose Cleveland and passenger, Dawneisha Carroll, both of Jacksonville. While speaking with the occupants the smell of burnt marijuana was identified coming from the vehicle. According to HCSO, Carroll admitted there was a burnt marijuana cigarette in the ash tray. Upon questioning, neither occupant had a valid medical marijuana card.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
holmescounty.news

Escaped Alabama inmate thought to be near Esto

Deputies from the Holmes County Sheriff's Offices are searching for a Covington County, Alabama inmate who is thought to be near Highway 2 west of Esto, around the Roping Road area. The inmate has been identified as John Hunter Wood, 41, who was on work release with the Covington County...
ESTO, FL

