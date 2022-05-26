ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf County, FL

W00000000 IN THE CIRCUIT COURT FOR GULF COUNTY, FLORIDA PROBATE DIVISION FILE NO. 22-33-PR IN RE: ESTATE OF ROBERT F. KNOWLES, JR. Deceased. NOTICE TO CREDITORS The …

 6 days ago

The administration of the estate of ROBERT F. KNOWLES, JR., deceased, File Number 22-33-PR is pending in the Circuit Court for Gulf County, Florida, Probate Division, the address of which is Gulf County Courthouse, 1000 Cecil G. Costin, Sr. Blvd, Port St. Joe, Florida, 32456. The names and addresses of the...

Alleged meth toss gets Westville man tossed in jail

A Westville man is behind bars on meth charges after a traffic stop on May 28. A Holmes County Sheriff’s Office deputy conducted a traffic stop on Highway 181 where he spoke with the occupants. The passenger was identified as Joseph Johnson, of Westville. The driver gave HCSO consent...
WESTVILLE, FL
House destroyed in Bethlehem Church Road fire

At 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Bonifay Fire-Rescue was dispatched to a structure fire on Bethlehem Church Road. Engine #1 and Tanker #1 responded in three minutes and were on scene nine minutes later and had water on the fire two minutes after arriving on scene. Fire departments from Esto, Pittman,...
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Escaped Alabama inmate thought to be near Esto

Deputies from the Holmes County Sheriff's Offices are searching for a Covington County, Alabama inmate who is thought to be near Highway 2 west of Esto, around the Roping Road area. The inmate has been identified as John Hunter Wood, 41, who was on work release with the Covington County...
ESTO, FL
Jacksonville couple jailed on multiple drug charges

A traffic stop conducted by the Holmes County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) landed two in jail on multiple drug charges on May 28. An HCSO deputy stopped a vehicle on Highway 79 and made contact with the driver, Dubose Cleveland and passenger, Dawneisha Carroll, both of Jacksonville. While speaking with the occupants the smell of burnt marijuana was identified coming from the vehicle. According to HCSO, Carroll admitted there was a burnt marijuana cigarette in the ash tray. Upon questioning, neither occupant had a valid medical marijuana card.
HOLMES COUNTY, FL
Gulf County, FL
Florida State
Gulf County, FL
Firefighters battle blaze at new mobile home dealership

Emergency responders are on the scene now fighting a fire at the new Mobile Homes USA dealership south of the interstate in Chipley. The cause of the fire is not yet known. We will update this post as soon as we have more details.
CHIPLEY, FL

