Public Health

STATEMENT - Update on monkeypox in Canada

 6 days ago

OTTAWA, ON, May 25, 2022 /CNW/ - The Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) is issuing this statement to provide an update to the evolving epidemiological investigation into monkeypox cases in Canada. PHAC is working closely with Canada's Chief Medical Officers of Health to ensure collaboration and coordination on the Government...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox Virus#Immunization#Cnw#Phac#Nml#Quebec#Imvamune
Reuters

Denmark votes on closer EU defence ties on Russia concerns

COPENHAGEN, June 1 (Reuters) - Danes vote on Wednesday to decide whether to join the European Union's defence policy, potentially becoming the final hold-out in the bloc to sign up as Russia's invasion of Ukraine forces countries to radically reassess their security. Denmark is the only member of the 27...
POLITICS
