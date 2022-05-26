STATEMENT - Update on monkeypox in Canada

Albany NY, United States: According to the report, the global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market was valued at US$ 7 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a high CAGR from 2021 to 2031. The refurbishment of dental equipment & maintenance is defined as repairing, recovering, and renovating of dental products and making it as good a new equipment. These products are available at affordable and lower costs than new dental equipment. The global refurbished dental equipment & maintenance market can be segmented into equipment and maintenance. In terms of equipment, the global market has been classified into X-ray systems, cone beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems, intraoral scanners & cameras, dental lights, dental chairs, dental handpieces, chairside CAD/CAM systems, and others.
Comments / 0