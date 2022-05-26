ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kevin De León Snubs Black Immigrants, Declines to Participate In L.A. Mayoral Forum

By lafocus
 6 days ago

Los Angeles – BAJI, the Black Alliance for Just Immigration, has announced that candidates for Los Angeles mayor have agreed to participate in the first candidates’ forum focused on the concerns and issues of Black immigrants. Participants include Karen Bass and Gina Viola. Mike Feuer had previously agreed to participate but...

Comments / 3

Guest
5d ago

And why do black immigrants get special preference?

While LA's Affordable Housing Disappears, A Tenants’ Group Goes Big

Capital & Main accompanied Hernandez and other women tenants from the Hillside Villa apartments when they visited Cedillo at Los Angeles City Hall on May 4, the first day the building was open to the public since it shut for quarantine in March of 2020. They demanded a meeting with the councilmember, and say Cedillo had been ignoring them as he ran for reelection. But when they knocked on his office door, Cedillo opened it himself, his eyebrows rising above his thick-framed glasses when he saw the Hillside Villa mujeres. “I’m in a meeting,” Cedillo explained mournfully in Spanish, “that is more serious than you.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
A Big List of Things to Do in L.A. This June [2022]

May isn’t even over, but we’ve got our eyes trained on the summer. And that means June to-dos in the city of angels. Below is the best of what we see on deck for the month to come in Los Angeles. It’s a big list, maybe the biggest list we’ve made so far this year. But that’s ok. Options are great. And great is exactly the kind of summer we hope you have. Enjoy the rundown!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Here are the new LADWP watering restrictions beginning tomorrow and which cities are affected

Starting Wednesday, residents across Southern California will have to limit how much they water their yards under new restrictions placed in response to the drought. The Metropolitan Water District for the first time ever declared a water shortage emergency in April, taking the unprecedented action of limiting outdoor watering for millions of residents in dozens […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Demonstrators gather at Cinco Puntos Mexican American All Wars Memorial to protest potential removal of monument

In honor of Memorial Day, veterans and military members stood guard over the Mexican American All Wars Memorial in the Cinco Puntos area of East Los Angeles for 24-hours beginning Saturday morning.As they stood guard to remember the sacrifice those fallen heroes took to serve their country, demonstrators were preparing for a protest of the potential removal of their beloved landmark, which has stood in the area for 75 years. In a press release, organizers stated that the proposal to turn the area into a roundabout is a "travesty and an obvious effort to hijack and convert the area to something...
EAST LOS ANGELES, CA
Southern California Freeway Expansion Plans Scrapped

The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority voted this week to end a $6 billion plans to expand the 710 Freeway, a key cargo corridor that connects to the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. An article by Rachel Uranga details the political context for the vote, where environmental...
LONG BEACH, CA
Actor Bo Hopkins Dies in Van Nuys at age 84

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Relatives and colleagues were mourning Bo Hopkins Sunday after the actor’s family announced his death at the age of 84. Hopkins died Saturday at Valley Presbyterian Hospital in Van Nuys after suffering a heart attack on May 9, his wife Sian told The Hollywood Reporter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Amazon opens 1st physical clothing store in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Amazon’s first-ever physical store for men’s and women’s clothing had its grand opening last week in Los Angeles, as the company aims to "reimagine in-store shopping" with a technology-driven experience through the app. The flagship store, called Amazon Style, is located at the Americana...
California gas rebate: Lawmakers show little movement while gas prices spike

LOS ANGELES - State lawmakers are at a standstill on how to provide gas relief to drivers in California. Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a plan in March that would give a $400 rebate in the form of a debit card per registered vehicle owner, and up to $800 for drivers with more than one vehicle.
California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Increase Fines and Punishments for Street Food Vendors

Over the last few decades, legislation surrounding Los Angeles street vendors has remained a contentious issue with local and state legislators. Earlier this month, city officials abruptly closed the El Salvador Corridor’s street food market that operated for 20 years; in mid-2021, the city of Los Angeles shut down the Avenue 26 Market in Lincoln Heights.
DJ Quik’s son charged in fatal Downey shooting

A man described as DJ Quik’s son has been charged with murder in a fatal Downey shooting, officials announced Tuesday. David Blake Jr., 27, faces one count of murder and an allegation that he used a firearm, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, who identified him as David Marvin Blake. He is […]
DOWNEY, CA
"It is very easy to catch' says doctor of COVID variant responsible for latest surge

A doctor is urging the public to take appropriate precautionary measures amid a COVID surge—the result of a highly transmissible variant."It is very easy to catch, it just isn't infecting the lungs and thus people aren't dying from it as much but they are getting very sick," Dr. Angelique Campen of Providence St. Joseph Medical Center said. As of Friday, Los Angeles County saw 5,800 new COVID-19 cases, and eight additional deaths, according to public health officials. Hospitalizations were also steadily increasing with 464 patients in Los Angeles County. In Orange County, 138 were hospitalized, and in Riverside County, there were 93 patients being treated for COVID in a hospital."I know that we're all tired and it's been over two years of doing this, but this is our new normal," said Campen, who urged everyone to take appropriate precautions. "You need to be very aware of protecting yourself, either wearing a mask, making sure that you are vaccinated and boosted. As COVID continues to spread, Campen says no one is immune, but the vaccines and boosters are likely to reduce the severity of illness."It is still a big deal. People feel miserable and people still have significant health effects," she added. 

