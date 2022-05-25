Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) and Macular Degeneration

Surgical outcomes of toric intraocular lens (IOL) implantation for 8Â years after surgery were analyzed. Data were retrospectively collected in 176 eyes of 176 patients before and 1Â month, 1, 3, 5, and 8Â years after phacoemulsification and implantation of a toric IOL. Preoperative corneal and postoperative manifest astigmatism was analyzed by converting to power vector notations; horizontal/vertical (J0) and oblique (J45) astigmatism components. Toric IOL implantation significantly reduced pre-existing astigmatism by decreasing J0 in eyes with preoperative with-the-rule (WTR) astigmatism, increasing J0 in eyes with against-the-rule (ATR) astigmatism, and correcting J45 in eyes with oblique astigmatism. After surgery, the eyes with preoperative ATR astigmatism showed a significant ATR astigmatic shift, and J0 at 5 and 8Â years was significantly smaller than that at 1Â month postoperatively. Uncorrected distance visual acuity was also significantly worse at 5 and 8Â years than at 1Â month postoperatively. In eyes with WTR and oblique astigmatism, the effects of toric IOLs on astigmatism and visual acuity were sustained for 8Â years. The long-term astigmatism-correcting effects did not differ among the models of toric IOL used in this study, SN6AT3"“8 (Alcon Laboratories). In eyes with preoperative ATR astigmatism, astigmatism-correcting effects of toric IOLs decreased at 5Â years and later postoperatively, indicating that overcorrection may be considered at the time of cataract surgery. In eyes with WTR and oblique astigmatism, the effects of toric IOLs were maintained throughout the 8-year follow-up period.

