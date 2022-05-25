ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) and Macular Degeneration

By S. Behring
Healthline
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMacular degeneration, also called age-related macular degeneration (AMD), refers to the breakdown of a part of the eye’s retina called the macula. The macula is a small area in the middle of the retina, which is at the back of your eye. It is responsible for our central vision. It also...

www.healthline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

What types of glasses help with macular degeneration?

Macular degeneration is an eye disease that causes a loss of central vision. Specialized glasses may help people with macular degeneration maximize their vision and help them carry out everyday tasks. Macular degeneration, or age-related macular degeneration (AMD), is a condition where vision loss occurs in the central part of...
AMD
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Can Turn $10,000 Into $50,000 by 2025

Nvidia's $1 trillion addressable revenue opportunity could ensure terrific long-term growth. Twilio's elevated levels of revenue growth are here to stay thanks to the cloud communications market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
Parade

Sneaky Symptoms of Shingles, Dementia, AMD and Chronic Kidney Disease You Must Know

Some health conditions pop up overnight or have vague symptoms that are tricky to diagnose. This is particularly true of shingles, age-related macular degeneration (AMD), dementia and kidney disease, says Donald Ford, M.D., department chair of family medicine at Cleveland Clinic. “The risk factors are not always clear, so our ability to predict them is limited, and often we have to wait until the signs show up.” Here’s what you need to know to understand those signs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macular Degeneration#Eye Doctor#Drugs
Digital Trends

Best Buy drops the prices of almost all its 82-inch TVs

If you’ve always wanted to upgrade your home theater setup with a massive display, this may be the opportunity that you’ve been waiting for. Best Buy has slashed the prices of almost all the 82-inch TVs that you can purchase from the retailer, so if such a large screen can fit in your living room according to our guide on what size TV to buy, you should take advantage of these discounts while they’re available.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy S23 might fix the S22's biggest problem

The Samsung Galaxy S line is made up of largely fantastic phones, but one issue that has long affected them is the use of a different chipset in different parts of the world, with one of those chipsets inevitably being weaker. Now though, it looks like Samsung might finally be addressing that issue.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Long-term outcomes of cataract surgery with toric intraocular lens implantation by the type of preoperative astigmatism

Surgical outcomes of toric intraocular lens (IOL) implantation for 8Â years after surgery were analyzed. Data were retrospectively collected in 176 eyes of 176 patients before and 1Â month, 1, 3, 5, and 8Â years after phacoemulsification and implantation of a toric IOL. Preoperative corneal and postoperative manifest astigmatism was analyzed by converting to power vector notations; horizontal/vertical (J0) and oblique (J45) astigmatism components. Toric IOL implantation significantly reduced pre-existing astigmatism by decreasing J0 in eyes with preoperative with-the-rule (WTR) astigmatism, increasing J0 in eyes with against-the-rule (ATR) astigmatism, and correcting J45 in eyes with oblique astigmatism. After surgery, the eyes with preoperative ATR astigmatism showed a significant ATR astigmatic shift, and J0 at 5 and 8Â years was significantly smaller than that at 1Â month postoperatively. Uncorrected distance visual acuity was also significantly worse at 5 and 8Â years than at 1Â month postoperatively. In eyes with WTR and oblique astigmatism, the effects of toric IOLs on astigmatism and visual acuity were sustained for 8Â years. The long-term astigmatism-correcting effects did not differ among the models of toric IOL used in this study, SN6AT3"“8 (Alcon Laboratories). In eyes with preoperative ATR astigmatism, astigmatism-correcting effects of toric IOLs decreased at 5Â years and later postoperatively, indicating that overcorrection may be considered at the time of cataract surgery. In eyes with WTR and oblique astigmatism, the effects of toric IOLs were maintained throughout the 8-year follow-up period.
JAPAN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
AMD
Digital Trends

This 65-inch Samsung QLED TV is $400 off for Memorial Day

While we haven’t quite reached Memorial Day weekend yet, Memorial Day deals are in full swing, with retailers kicking off sales early. Among the things you can cross off your to-do list this Memorial Day sales season is finding a new centerpiece for your home theater, as Samsung has knocked $400 off its 65-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV. If you’re in the market for some Memorial Day TV sales, you can grab this 4K beast for just $1,000, and with free shipping. It’s typically priced at $1,400, making this one of the best QLED TV deals we’ve found.
ELECTRONICS
makeuseof.com

How to Unlock a Samsung Phone Without the Password

Forgetting the password or PIN to your phone can be quite frustrating. In the past, Android phones had a reputation of being relatively insecure, but that has changed quite a bit over the past few years. Both Samsung and Google have taken steps to make devices more secure, so if you forget the password to your phone, unlocking it is not a simple process.
CELL PHONES
idropnews.com

Samsung and Apple Users Might Get Part of a £500 Million Payout

Qualcomm, a global manufacturer of chips, might have to be forced to pay a £500 payout as compensation to millions of smartphone users in the UK. And if you’re using an iPhone or a Samsung device, you might get part of that payout. But don’t get excited yet; you won’t get as much money as you think.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy