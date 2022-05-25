ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Times

No. 27 West Linn survives again with extra innings win over No. 11 Tualatin

By Austin White
The Times
The Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gshy6_0fqkqT5p00 After squeezing into the playoffs, the Lions now advance to the quarterfinals with a 9-18 overall record.

West Linn High softball's season has been quite a bit like the bloop single from junior Courtney Williams that saved it Wednesday.

The Lions started the year 1-17 and looked as if the season was on the way down for an easy out.

Instead, that floating single found its way to the grass for a hit, and No. 27 seed West Linn's season continued with a 5-3 win over league-rival No. 11 Tualatin in 10 innings.

After a tough season battling through the Three Rivers League, Wednesday was just another example of the grittiness Tualatin displayed all season.

"This is a team that stuck together all year," Tualatin coach Jenna Baird said. "We had four freshmen, three of them were starting all year long and our three seniors led this team to victory for the most part."

West Linn started off on fire, getting a double from leadoff hitter Rylee Gaustad followed by a triple from Ava Sin.

Sin later scored on an infield single from Jenna Wheeler and the Lions were off and running.

However, the Timberwolves quickly responded with two runs themselves in the bottom of the first on singles from Kailyn Engels and Ava Diaz.

Defense took over from there as both sides continued to rip the ball, but always into the glove of a defender.

Tualatin finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth on a single to center from Remie Strahm, but West Linn had the response this time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ppIsE_0fqkqT5p00

Rebecca Gomez singled to center to bring home a run. Chloe Dehlin rounded third as the go-ahead run, but was thrown out at home.

Defense took over again, sending the game into extras as the teams combined for three hits in innings 7-9.

In the 10th, teams start with a runner on second and Tualatin elected to intentionally walk Gaustad to start the frame.

The next two batters flew out and grounded out to the pitcher to keep the runners in place, bringing up Courtney Williams, who earlier made a diving catch at first base to end the seventh inning.

On the second pitch, Williams floated the ball into the space between right field and second with the runners going on contact, allowing both to score and give the Lions a 5-3 lead.

"I didn't see anything," Williams said of the pitch. "This was a crazy, emotional game and I just saw the pitch and I wanted to hit so I tried. Luckily it found a gap."

In the bottom half, Tualatin loaded the bases with no outs, but a line drive caught by West Linn shortstop Cydney Hess who immediately tossed the ball to third to get the double play.

Tualatin grounded out to second on the next batter to close out the game and push the 9-18 Lions into the final eight of 6A.

While the season comes to an end for the Timberwolves, Baird knows her program is in a good place behind the 2022 senior class.

"All three of them have put their mark on the softball program," Baird said. "Every year is a new year. We're going to continue our Tualatin High School legacy and stay positive and have some fun."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
The Times

Jesuit girls advance to lacrosse state semifinals

The Crusaders defeat Lincoln 18-10 and will face West Linn in the semifinals Tuesday, May 31.It's never easy, but the Jesuit girls lacrosse team made it look so in a 18-10 state quarterfinal win over Lincoln Thursday night, May 26, at Jesuit High School. The undefeated and No. 2-seeded Crusaders were led by Piper Daskalos who tallied six goals in the game, along with junior Tessa Randall who Jesuit head coach Lauren Blumhardt said was "critical" on the draw. But in addition to the standout individual play, the home Crusaders' defense was key to the win over a very good...
WEST LINN, OR
The Times

Westside mayors talk progress at forum

After two years of Zoom calls, 10 area mayors met in-person to discuss progress in their cities.After a two-year hiatus in which local mayors found themselves meeting virtually via Zoom, area mayors gathered in person on Thursday, May 26, for a breakfast forum in Tigard. The annual event, hosted by the Westside Economic Alliance and sponsored by Comcast, was held at the Washington Square Embassy Suites, attracting 10 Washington County mayors. Each mayor had two minutes to highlight events, followed by audience questions. Here's what their cities have been doing over the last year: Tigard Mayor Jason Snider said...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Ground broken on Tigard's Universal Plaza

The first phase of the Burnham Street project, including a splash pad, is expected to be completed by the end of the year. Universal Plaza's long-awaited groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday evening, May 26, right before a late-spring downpour. The first phase of the future plaza will contain a splash pad and water feature along with a public restroom, porch swings and a boardwalk connection to the Fanno Creek Trail. "Universal Plaza is downtown Tigard's long-awaited community gathering spot that celebrates our shared humanity and our one shared planet," Tigard Mayor Jason Snider told those gathered for the event...
The Times

Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tualatin#Timberwolves#Extra Innings#Softball#Extras#Highschoolsports#Sports#Lions#West Linn High#The Three Rivers League
The Times

WCCLS: Slime, Shrinky Dinks and more hands-on activities

From May 26, Washington County libraries prepare programming for all ages as they get ready to kick off summer reading.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. BUILD AND USE GARDEN STRUCTURES — Join the library for a hands-on workshop from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 4. For adults and teens. In-person. A few simple trellis structures will be demonstrated that can add a lot of versatility to your growing space. No registration required. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY —...
The Times

Amazing Kids: Community means everything to Tigard junior

Angela Aguilar is actively involved in groups to make the world a better place.Angela Aguilar credits her community — family, friends, classmates and more — for supporting her throughout her high school journey, saying without them she wouldn't be where she is now. The Tigard High School junior is actively involved in a variety of clubs and organizations. Her mission: to make her school and community a better place. One of the groups with which Aguilar is involved is No Place for Hate, which works to combat bigotry, discrimination and bullying. The group recently completed kindness cards where students...
TIGARD, OR
The Times

Metro President Lynn Peterson wins second term

Incumbent will receive more than 50% of the vote even though ballots are still being countedMetro President Lynn Peterson has been reelected to a second term, even though ballots are still being counted in the Clackamas County portion of the elected regional government. Updated unofficial returns showed Peterson with 54% of the vote on Sunday, May 29. Her closest challenger, Alisa Pyszka, has 32%. Even though only around 77% of the ballots have been counted in Clackamas County, Peterson is leading Pyszka by enough there that she will not fall below 50% by the time the results will be certified...
The Times

Tigard youth city councilor position open

The selected student, who must reside in Tigard, will attend regular council meetings and special events.Tigard is accepting applications for students interested in becoming the next Tigard youth city councilor. The aim of the program is to advise the Tigard City Council on community issues from a youth perspective, increase student participation in local government and provide input on issues of importance to Tigard youth. They participate in City Council meetings and other activities. Those who want to be considered must be a Tigard resident at the end of their sophomore or junior year of high school at a public...
The Times

Amazing Kids: Tualatin student leader advocates for better world

Emily Phuong Tran led the fight to get free menstrual products in school bathrooms. She is bound for Harvard this fall.Tualatin High School senior Emily Phuong Tran likes to take the time to listen and appreciate everyone she comes into contact with, the end goal being to walk away with a better knowledge for everyone's individual diversity. And if there's a disagreement on a subject, she's open to that — as long as it's a peaceful disagreement. Having lived in Vietnam for the first 11 years of her life, Tran moved to the United States when she was...
Portland Tribune

Sherwood superintendent accepts position in Beaverton district

After 12 years heading the Sherwood School District, Heather Cordie joins the BSD as a deputy superintendent. After 12 years at the helm of the Sherwood School District, Superintendent Heather Cordie will leave the district on June 30. Cordie has accepted a job as deputy superintendent of teaching and learning...
The Times

Q&A: Betsy Johnson talks independent campaign for governor

The former state senator discusses a wide range of issues, including the significance of November's election. Win or lose, former state senator Betsy Johnson is making history this year. Johnson is expected to be one of three women in serious contention to become Oregon's next governor this fall. No gubernatorial election in state history has ever featured more than one woman among the major candidates, but this year will likely feature three: Johnson and former state representatives Tina Kotek, a longtime Democratic speaker of the House, and Christine Drazan, a Canby Republican who previously served as minority leader. Kotek won...
The Times

Hillsboro man sentenced for role in methamphetamine ring

Prosecutors say John Armas, of Hillsboro, helped distribute more than 5 kilograms of meth in the area. A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 90 months in federal prison for his role in distributing methamphetamine through the city, a release by the U.S. Attorney for Oregon says. John Armas, 44, ran the Hillsboro cell of a larger meth distribution network in Oregon, court documents show. Prosecutors say Armas would receive pounds of the drug from Victor Alvarez Farfan, 50, of Oregon City, or an associate, and then distribute it to other conspirators. The press release says Armas planned and...
The Times

Washington County concludes homeless count

This year's point-in-time count shows that Washington County has more homeless in shelters than on the streets.Washington County is the only Portland metro-area county with more homeless people in shelters than living on the street, according to this year's "point-in-time" count. It's positive news in a county where local leaders have been working to expand shelter capacity, adding transitional housing and setting up new shelter facilities. However, these counts always come with a caveat: It's impossible to count every homeless person, and recent counts have been further hampered by the COVID-19 pandemic. A D V E R T I...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Early returns indicate a lead for Woods in Senate District 13 race

Wilsonville Planning Commissioner Aaron Woods faces West Linn-Wilsonville School Board Chair Chelsea King in Democratic primary This story was updated from its original version Based on results as of 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 18, Wilsonville Planning Commissioner Aaron Woods leads West Linn-Wilsonville School District School Board Chair Chelsea King in the Democratic primary for the revamped Senate District 13 by a vote of 54.03% to 45.34%. At that point, 9,454 ballots had been counted. Senate District 13 is currently represented by Kim Thatcher, R-Keiser, but redistricting means that Thatcher must run for Senate District 11 and a new senator...
WILSONVILLE, OR
The Times

Volunteers needed to paint Tualatin park's final mural

Artist Rodolfo Serna is taking the lead on the design and painting, but he needs help.Those wanting to get in on painting the final mural on a wall at Tualatin Community Park's picnic shelter will get their chance Saturday, May 28, and Sunday, May 29. "The last time we worked together on painting the other three sides of the Tualatin Community Park picnic shelter was March of 2021," said Julie Ludemann, recreation manager for the Tualatin Parks & Recreation Department. "Artist Rodolfo Serna was the perfect artist to work with on this project as we were specifically looking for opportunities...
The Times

WashCo Chair Harrington has early lead over challenger

Despite her campaign being dogged by an internal investigation, Harrington has a comfortable lead in early results. Early election results show that incumbent Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington has a lead over challenger Beach Pace, the Hillsboro City Councilor looking to unseat Harrington. Unofficial election results show Harrington leads Pace with 54% of the vote. The gap has been slowly closing as data is updated, however, and Pace currently holds just over 44% of the vote, with about 7,800 votes separating her from Harrington. Pace says she is not conceding the race and will continue to watch the vote county...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

Jason Fields holds lead over Glenn Lancaster in House District 26 Republican primary

Fields is ahead of Charbonneau resident in a race to face incumbent Courtney Neron This story was updated from its original version. Jason Fields of Marion County holds a lead of 63% to 37% over Charbonneau resident Glenn Lancaster in the Republican primary for House District 26 based on ballot counts as of Sunday, May 22. At that point, 5,912 votes had been counted. However, 1,667 of those votes derive from Clackamas County as the elections department continued to log votes very slowly. The county indicated that it may not have all ballots counted until June, as it must manually...
MARION COUNTY, OR
The Times

Incumbents cruise in Westside legislative primaries

Unofficial results in the May 17 primary election were reported just after 8 p.m.Unofficial results from the Tuesday, May 17, primary election have been rolling in. As Democrats and Republicans make their selections in party primaries for legislative races across Washington County, not every race has a clear-cut winner or loser. Here's the situation as of Friday morning, May 20, as reported by the Oregon Secretary of State's Office. Who's up? • Senate District 13 (R): John Velez. The Sherwood real estate agent and city volunteer didn't face an opponent for his party's nomination, with incumbent Sen. Kim Thatcher instead...
The Times

Shemia Fagan pledges accurate count amid 'outrageous' debacle

Secretary of state to maintain 'oversight' role of Clackamas County election, of which Sherry Hall remains sole legal conductorSecretary of State Shemia Fagan reiterated her commitment to exercising her full legal power in helping Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall conduct a fair and accurate primary election despite "frustrating" and "outrageous" management thus far from the elected clerk. Fagan pledged during a press conference on Tuesday, May 24, that "every vote will be counted and every voice will be heard," adding that this will require collaborating with Hall, who is the only person with the legal authority to conduct an election...
The Times

Incumbent Kevin Barton sees clear lead in WashCo DA election

Voters appear to be on their way to reelecting WashCo District Attorney Kevin Barton, who has over 56% of votes so far.Washing County District Attorney Kevin Barton has started with a clear lead over challenger Brian Decker as results are posted for the May 17 primary election. As of 8:15 p.m. on Tuesday, May 17, incumbent Barton has received 56.19% of the votes, with challenger Decker at 43.53%. Barton told Pamplin Media Group that he is proud to be able to continue as DA for his community. "I said when I ran that I thought this race would be a...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
143
Followers
1K+
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT

The Times’ local coverage includes news, entertainment, opinions, sports, classifieds and more. It is viewed by more than 25,000 readers on a weekly basis.​

 http://www.tigardtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy