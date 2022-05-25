ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilsonville, OR

Softball Slideshow: Wilsonville 7, Corvallis 0

By Miles Vance
Wilsonville Spokesman
Wilsonville Spokesman
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OaIzT_0fqkoisu00 Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Wilsonville softball team's win over Corvallis.



Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Wilsonville softball team's 7-0 win over Corvallis at Wilsonville High School on Wednesday, May 25.

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
