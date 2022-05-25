Baseball Slideshow: Wilsonville 3, Silverton 0

Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Wilsonville baseball team's win over Silverton.







Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Wilsonville baseball team's 3-0 win over Silverton at Wilsonville High School on Wednesday, May 25.

To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com .

Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com.