Baseball Slideshow: Wilsonville 3, Silverton 0

By Miles Vance
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CK9fz_0fqkoh0B00 Check out this slideshow of the best images from the Wilsonville baseball team's win over Silverton.



Big contests make for big results, lifelong memories and — hopefully — great photos.

So here's a slideshow of the best images from the Wilsonville baseball team's 3-0 win over Silverton at Wilsonville High School on Wednesday, May 25.

To buy an image or print from this event, go to milesvance.smugmug.com .

Contact Sports Editor Miles Vance at 503-330-0127 or milesv@pamplinmedia.com.

centraloregondaily.com

Bend population crosses 100,000. Here are the Central Oregon numbers.

Bend has officially crossed the 100,000 population mark according the most recent numbers from the U.S. Census Bureau. Central Oregon’s largest city reached a population of 102,059 in 2021, the Bureau announced Wednesday. It was one of six U.S. cities to cross into six-figure territory. Redmond added 1,800 residents...
BEND, OR
Canby Herald

Oregon schools aim to redefine discipline

Despite reforms, students of color face higher rates of punishment at school.A Pamplin Media Group Special Report By Courtney Vaughn, Ray Pitz, Brittany Allen and Emily Matlock For many Oregon students, the consequences they face for bad behavior in school will depend largely on which school district they attend and the color of their skin. Over the past decade, Oregon has reformed its approach to student discipline and relied on trauma-informed practices to address the root causes of bad behavior. "In both 2013 and 2015, Oregon enacted legislation that shifted school discipline policies from a zero-tolerance approach...
OREGON STATE
Wilsonville Spokesman

'Moon tree' planted in Wilsonville the

The rare sapling sprouted from one of 500 seeds that orbited the moon on the 1971 Apollo 14 missionDespite standing only a few feet tall, a new Douglas fir sapling planted in Wilsonville's Memorial Park last month sprouts from seeds that have soared to astronomical heights. The newly-planted "moon tree" is raised from one of approximately 500 seeds that were on board during the Apollo 14 mission of 1971 and carried by astronaut Stuart Roosa. The astronaut lived and trained as a pilot in Central Oregon, according to the Oregon Travel Information Council. The seeds of various tree species orbited...
WILSONVILLE, OR
Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville Spokesman

Wilsonville, OR
