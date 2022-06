What would you do? What would you do if you could change or add one law in the state of Idaho? The school shooting in Uvalde last week has once again brought up questions about gun laws. Some people say leave them alone, while others are demanding change. When it comes to the laws in Idaho, what law would you want to change if you had the power to do so, or if you could create a new law what would you want? The options are endless, and there are tons of laws you could create, but which way would you go if you had one option?

IDAHO STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO