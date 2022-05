A swooning Arkansas Razorbacks team, which has lost its last three games, will be back on the diamond at 9:30 a.m. Friday in Hoover Metropolitan Stadium against the Florida Gators in a loser-leave-town matchup. Barring another rain delay, that is. Rainy weather has wreaked havoc this week on the tournament’s...

HOOVER, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO