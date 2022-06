Sounds of Summer is back with another great lineup of performances and talented musicians. The series, taking place June 17, July 15 and Aug. 19, will feature Dueling Pianos, a Songwriters’ Round with host Sheena Brook, and the Singer Songwriter Competition to close out the series. The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center is offering these entertaining summertime opportunities for attendees to get out, have some fun, and enjoy some live local music. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with performances at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10. The Sidney & Berne Davis Art Center is located at 2301 First St. in the historic downtown Fort Myers River District.

