ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hinsdale, IL

Free parking coming to downtown

By Ken Knutson
thehinsdalean.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe need to forage for loose change in order to park on downtown Hinsdale streets will soon be in the rearview mirror. On June 1, the village's new three-hour parking zone takes effect for the central business district, replacing the longstanding parking meters with high-tech license plate reader technology to enforce...

www.thehinsdalean.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Record North Shore

Winnetka residents rip limited beach access and views in park district’s Centennial-Elder overhaul

Because of the fence and breakwater, which would extend onto the beach, access to the 1,000 feet of public beachfront will only be possible through the park's entrance off Sheridan Road. Pedestrians would not be able to walk across the beach at the waterfront. The post Winnetka residents rip limited beach access and views in park district’s Centennial-Elder overhaul appeared first on The Record.
WINNETKA, IL
positivelynaperville.com

Look what’s open between Jackson and Jefferson avenues… Main Street

Construction along Main Street between Jackson Avenue and Jefferson Avenue in Downtown Naperville is beginning to wrap up. Main Street is now open and workers will venture over to Jefferson Avenue to stage the beginning of the next reconstruction phase that aims to improve pedestrian mobility, accessibility and safety in this area. Watch for signs directing new detours.
NAPERVILLE, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

John Fournier, City Manager choice, declines job

Ann Arbor Assistant City Administrator John Fournier told the city he won’t be taking Evanston’s City Manager job, after the sides failed to come to a final agreement on his employment contract, according to a news release. And it appears that the city news release and Fournier’s letter...
EVANSTON, IL
bhhschicago.com

3660 N Lake Shore Drive #2305

Rarely Available South Facing 1 Bedroom with Stunning Views for Days! Spacious Balcony Overlooking the City with Protected Views. Condo Features Hardwood Floors Throughout, Custom Solar Shades Throughout, Custom California Closets & Custom Bedroom Barn Door. Open Floor Plan with Kitchen Open to Living Room - Great for Entertaining. White Kitchen Cabinetry & Newer Appliances. Tons of Interior Closet Space Storage Throughout Condo. IN-UNIT LAUNDRY WILL BE INSTALLED! Rent includes all utilities (incl. cable and internet) - all you pay is electric! Outstanding Amenities Include Renovated Rooftop Party Room + Rooftop Deck with Firepit, 3rd Floor Renovated Game/Party Room, Bike Room, 24 Hour Doorstaff & The New York Market Connected to the Building. FFC Also Connected to Building with Gym & Pool Access Memberships. Plenty of Parking Options for Rent in Building.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hinsdale, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Hinsdale, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Traffic
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Orland Park Library announces 5 free concerts for the summer

Orland Park Public Library announced this week that five free concerts will be performed for residents at the library, 14921 S. Ravinia Ave. Three concerts are for families and two are intended for an adult audience. “The library has a long tradition of offering concerts during the summer on the...
ORLAND PARK, IL
Daily Northwestern

Q&A: Learn about Grosse Point Lighthouse and the keeper who maintains it

Built by way of a congressional order in 1873, the Grosse Point Lighthouse has a long history of lighting the way to Chicago from the Evanston shoreline. The lighthouse is a national historical landmark, named for French explorers who thought they were the first to chart the area. After a passenger steamer was wrecked off of the shore in 1860, Evanston residents petitioned Congress for a lighthouse to prevent future accidents.
EVANSTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Free Parking#Parking Meters#Parking Spaces
1070 KHMO-AM

The World’s First Indoor Amusement Park Was Based in Illinois

It was a combination mall and indoor amusement park and is known for being the "World's First Indoor Amusement Park." Old Chicago was the name and it was created by the architecture of Louis Sullivan, who opened the combo mall and amusement park in 1975. Old Chicago was created to bring people out of the city to enjoy shopping, a day of fun with rides (including three roller coasters), and eventually, a circus was added. However, in building Old Chicago Sullivan was over the budgeted amount he had to build the mall, there were major electric issues within the first few days of opening, and the death of a trapeze entertainment at the circus made it difficult for the mall to stay open.
ILLINOIS STATE
949wdkb.com

The Second Annual Baconfest To Be Held July 9th

Head to the Warehouse On Park in Genoa for the Second Annual Baconfest! The festival will be held July 9th from 11am – 9pm. They will have several vendors serving bacon and bacon inspired goodies all day long. If you like bacon, this is THE place to be!. Some...
GENOA, IL
napervillelocal.com

Gia Mia Sets Sight On Summer Opening In Naperville

NAPERVILLE, IL — Gia Mia has set its sights on a summer opening at 110 Washington St. in Naperville. The Italian eatery, which will occupy the historic Nichols Library building, will serve up wood-fired pizzas, small plates, pastas, craft cocktails and more. The menu at Gia Mia is extensive...
NAPERVILLE, IL
rejournals.com

Old Town multifamily building trades for $450,000 per unit

Chicago-based multifamily brokerage firm Essex Realty Group, Inc. recently facilitated the sale of 1401 N. Mohawk St. in Chicago’s Old Town neighborhood. Essex Director Abe Eilian exclusively marketed the property for sale on behalf of the seller. Essex led an extensive marketing campaign resulting in multiple offers. The buyer, an out-of-state investor, purchased the property for $1,805,000, which equates to $451,250 per unit.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
wgnradio.com

Your Hometown Eats: Crystal Lake

WGN Radio is showcasing Crystal Lake this month as part of our Your Hometown series. You’ll see some of the best restaurants, coffee shops, bars and spots for dessert in town featured in the Your Hometown: Crystal Lake video and photo gallery, we wanted to show you where CVOE co-host Michael Piff visited on his shoot earlier in May.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
wgnradio.com

Have you noticed sunken concrete around your home?

Featured on WGN Radio’s Home Sweet Home Chicago on 05/21/2022: Founder and President of Perma-Seal Basement System’s Roy Spencer explains how they can fix sunken concrete on your sidewalk, pool deck or garage. To learn more about what services Perma-Seal provides go to permaseal.net or call 1-800-421-SEAL (7325).
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Nearly 200 residents displaced after condo building fire in Park Ridge

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A 4-alarm fire in Park Ridge left approximately 200 residents displaced overnight. Around 11 p.m., the Park Ridge Fire Department got call about people trapped on the fourth floor of a condo building.After crews arrived, four people were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover. A total of five people, including a firefighter, were injured in the fire. The Red Cross said they are proving services for approximately 200 people. "We acted fast, we ran out, resident Jennifer Sadlowski said. "Everything else can be replaced, but not our lives. I heard the fire alarm go off so my natural instinct was to run, turn off the water, grab my son and wake him."Fire officials described the condo as a "non sprinkler, non standpipe building," which made the fire harder to put out. Firefighters said the flames were most intense on the top floor and crews had to break windows.The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but it is believed to be accidental. The Red Cross is encouraging anyone impacted to call 312-729-6258, to get connected with support.
PARK RIDGE, IL
The Record North Shore

While initial plan caused uproar, new proposal for 538 Green Bay Road passes quietly through two stages of Glencoe review process

What a difference eight months can make. In September 2021, dozens of Glencoe residents turned out to a plan commission meeting in protest of a six-unit residential development.  Just this month, zero residents addressed the Village Board in regard to a reimagined plan for the same site at 538 Green Bay Road.  The new plan […] The post While initial plan caused uproar, new proposal for 538 Green Bay Road passes quietly through two stages of Glencoe review process appeared first on The Record.
GLENCOE, IL
wmay.com

Congressman Seeks To Block Counting Of Mail-In Ballots After Election Day

An Illinois congressman doesn’t want mail-in ballots counted if they arrive at county clerk’s offices after Election Day. Southern Illinois Republican Mike Bost and two other individuals have filed suit in federal court in Chicago contending that Election Day is only designated as the Tuesday after the first Monday in November… and by continuing to accept and count mail-in ballots for up to 14 days after that, Illinois has improperly extended Election Day by 14 days.
ILLINOIS STATE
rejournals.com

Entre Commercial Realty completes 20,000-square-foot purchase for cannabis dispensary with consumption lounge

Entre Commercial Realty has successfully assisted its client in the purchase of their newly acquired location in Orland Hills. The location offers a free standing 20,000-square-foot facility strategically located on a high traffic count hard corner of 167th and LaGrange Road, the property’s large retail parking ratio was also an attractive attribute. The property will be used to house a 10,000 square foot dispensary and 10,000 square foot indoor/outdoor consumption lounge with a “canna country club theme”. This location will be the only dispensary serving the Orland Hill’s municipality as they had a single license available.
ORLAND HILLS, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy