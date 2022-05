New Jersey on Thursday reported 4,503 COVID-19 confirmed positive tests and 14 deaths as new cases have shown early signs of leveling off this week. The state’s seven-day average for confirmed cases was 3,862 on Thursday, down 4% from a week ago and up 108% from a month ago. The seven-day average has hovered between 3,800 and 4,000 daily positive tests for the last 12 days.

