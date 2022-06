This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, we may make a small commission. These grilled pork burger patties are infused with Asian flavors, topped with a simple crunchy slaw, and smothered in homemade yum yum sauce. We’ve included instructions for grilling these pork burgers on a Big Green Egg or on a gas or charcoal grill because they’ll be on repeat all summer long.

